9 Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Cruise Lover in Your Life

With the holidays quickly approaching, many of us will be scrambling to purchase the perfect gift for our friends and family members. Some of them are easy to buy for, while others tend to be more complicated.

Do you have a cruise lover in your life? My guess is, “absolutely”, since you are reading this article. In that case, let’s focus on that category of gifting.

What should you purchase your mom who is going on her 25th cruise? What should you buy your sister who is going on her first cruise in the spring?

Keep reading for some of our recommendations on the perfect holiday gifts for the cruise lover in your life.

1. Luggage/Toiletry Bags

It doesn’t matter how many cruises you have taken, everyone needs a good piece of luggage and a great toiletry bag. If you can, spend a little bit more on a high quality piece. It will be greatly appreciated and will likely last years.

Pro Tip: Ladies, make sure to order matching luggage for you and your husband. It will go over about as well as matching pajamas. (insert eyeroll here)

2. Luxury Toiletries

Purchasing toiletries for someone else may not be at the top of your list. It’s hard to know exactly what someone else likes. Does cruise loving Aunt Cathy love lavender or does she prefer clean, ocean scents?

In my travels, I’ve found that the shower sponges with body wash already infused in them can be a wonderful companion.

Last year, I put one in my parents’ stockings (yes, I make my parents stockings) and they bragged on that small gesture for months after. Upscale travel size shampoos and conditioners are always welcome to the traveler in your life, too.

3. Travel Journal

If you are anything like myself, you’ve visited lots of places and have memories to last a lifetime. Unfortunately, I haven’t kept a travel journal but certainly wish I would have.

I remember the first time I took a cruise and the first time I flew on an airplane. The memories are amazing but they do fade as we get older.

It’s never too late to start keeping your thoughts and experiences in a journal. Simple or elaborate, there is a journal to suit the cruise lover in your life. In fact, you can use a basic notebook to chronicle your trips. Sounds like a great stocking stuffer to me!

4. Sound Machine

For years, my family would take camping trips in the 90’s. Imagine this – A pop-up camper with my parents at one end and my grandparents at the other.

The snoring was almost unbearable to my pre-teen self stuck in the middle. Do you even know how much I needed a sound machine back then?

Now, I cannot travel without one. Many models contain a variety of sounds like white noise, babbling brook, or crackling fire. Newer versions even include nightlights built-in.

Crank that baby up when it’s time to catch some Z’s on your next cruise. You’ll thank me the next day.

5. Reusable Straws

With the reduction of disposable straws on cruise ships, one has to get creative. A couple of years ago, my dad purchased a box of 100 pre-wrapped straws and packed them in his luggage. Let’s just say, he made a few friends that week.

Now, it’s easier than ever to remedy this little issue. Gift a reusable straw in your cruise loving family members’ stocking this year. For maximum space saving goodness, make sure to grab a collapsible/foldable straw with attached carabiner.

6. Kindle/E-Reader

For the book lover in your life, definitely consider gifting them a Kindle or an E-Reader. Packing bulky paperbacks can be annoying and take up too much valuable storage space.

I love reading short stories from the likes of Stephen King and Darcy Coates. During cruises, I like to switch around and read multiple short stories. If I didn’t have an E-Reader, I’m not sure how I would survive.

If your giftee already has an E-Reader, consider purchasing them a gift card to load more books onto their device.

7. Portable Phone Charger

Charging your phone and other devices is not always convenient on a cruise. While most cabins have the capability for USB charging or standard outlets, replenishing power can be difficult when off the ship.

Consider gifting a portable phone charger or power bank to your loved one. They can charge these devices ahead of time and take them wherever they go for a quick boost. There are a variety of chargers available and some are as small as a tube of lipstick.

Pro Tip: Tell your giftee to plug in their portable chargers overnight. The next day, they can take the charger on all their adventures and not worry about dead batteries.

8. Cruise Cash

If you aren’t quite sure what to give the cruise lover in your life, consider cash. No one is immune to needing a few extra dollars, especially if they have a cruise on the horizon.

For many, the ultimate gift is cash. If you don’t want to just hand over physical cash, consider purchasing something like Cruise Cash. Many cruise lines offer the ability to purchase this for yourself or gift it to others. There’s nothing quite like having a positive balance on your room when you arrive for your next trip.

This is exactly what I did for my dad’s recent birthday. I paid for some Cruise Cash and it will be “delivered” to the cabin on his next trip. Happy Dad equals Happy Mom. And hopefully they will give me some cruise cash for my birthday. Ha!

9. A Cruise

The ultimate holiday gift for the cruise lover in your life, is a cruise! It’s certainly a big purchase but will be well-received by most anyone.

We hope you find our list of holiday gifts for the cruise lover in your life helpful. Big or small, anything you choose to give will enhance their cruising experience. Happy Cruising!

