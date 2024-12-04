Princess Cruises Changing Itineraries Due to Ship Issues

Princess Cruises is changing the itineraries on four cruises on one of their ships so essential engine maintenance can be done.

Two months ago, Princess Cruises canceled a few cruises on Regal Princess due to problems with the ship’s generators.

Now, the cruise line is modifying four itineraries on the ship so work can be done on the ship’s engines.

For the December 8, January 5 and January 12 cruises, the port stop in Costa Maya will be replaced with an extended stay in Roatan.

For the January 19, 2025 cruise, the ship will no longer visit Montego Bay, Jamaica and will have an extended visit to Roatan.

The cruise line said that they will leave the casino open during the overnight stays in Roatan.

As a gesture of goodwill to passengers for the changes, Princess Cruise is giving guests booked on these cruises a 20% future cruise credit if they decide to still sail on their scheduled voyage.

They can also cancel and receive a full refund that includes Princess-arranged air and other purchases.

Guests who pre-purchased shore excursions in the canceled ports will receive a full refund.

Princess Cruises sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about these changes:

“Princess Cruises has announced an adjustment to four upcoming Regal Princess itineraries to accommodate essential engine maintenance while ensuring the continued safety, performance, and comfort of the ship.

“For voyages departing December 8, January 5, January 12, planned calls to Costa Maya have been replaced with extended stays in Roatán, Honduras, and for the January 19 voyage, the extended stay in Roatan replaces a visit to Montego Bay.

“These adjustments will allow additional time in port to complete necessary maintenance while preserving the seamless sailing experience that guests have come to expect from Princess Cruises.

“To enhance the extended visit in Roatán, the onboard casino will remain open during the overnight stay, offering guests gaming fun while docked. Guests can enjoy the thrill of the casino even as the ship rests in port, adding to the excitement of their vacation.

“Princess Cruises is supporting guests affected by these changes by offering a full refund, including refunds for pre-purchased shore excursions, Princess-arranged air travel, and other related purchases; or to sail as planned and receive a 20% Future Cruise Credit (FCC), which can be applied toward a future cruise of their choice.”