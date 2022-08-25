Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Construction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Construction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship, Celebrity Ascent

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Construction officially started on Celebrity Cruises’ new ship that will debut next year and sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent will be the cruise line’s fourth Edge class ship.

At the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the cruise ship’s keel was laid marking the official start of construction on the new vessel.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible Celebrity Ascent, a ship name that fittingly represents the climb, the rise and, ultimately, the upward trajectory of both Celebrity Cruises and the Royal Caribbean Group,” said Liberty. “It’s exciting to have our entire fleet back in the water, again, and moments like this reaffirm our bright future. We are grateful to all who have and will continue to lend their creativity and craftsmanship to this ship, as we work together to reach new heights in our industry.”

“Bringing another magnificent Celebrity Edge Series ship to life is absolutely thrilling for me and another wonderFULL development for our guests,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “While exploring the wonders of the world, our guests will be surrounded by the wonders of our Celebrity world – forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, thoughtful well-being experiences, and our uniquely intuitive service. Celebrity Ascent will be the epitome of a relaxed luxury resort at sea.”

Sponsored Links

“This new ship will be another great success in the continuity of the previous ships of the Celebrity Class built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.” said Castaing. “We know our respective teams have been giving each other enough proofs of mutual confidence so that they can work smoothly on this new project.”

Celebrity Ascent will be the fourth ship in the cruise line’s ground-breaking Edge Series, a class of ships hailed as engineering and design marvels. Like her industry-changing sister ships, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Beyond, Ascent will connect guests to the breathtaking world around them like never before.

Standing at 17 decks tall and 20 meters longer than the original Celebrity Edge, Ascent will also feature more space and more luxury onboard.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Construction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Ascent
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced new pre-cruise pricing for onboard packages that will always be lower than you will pay once onboard your cruise ship. Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Eliminates Single Supplement on Over 275 Cruises Through March 2023

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is offering no single supplements on over 275 cruises on cruise ships that depart through the end of March 2023. Celebrity Cruises...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Vaccination Requirement for Cruisers Under 18 on Cruises to Europe

Ben Souza -
A major cruise line has eliminated the vaccination requirement for cruisers who are 17 years and younger on cruises to Europe. Celebrity Cruises will no...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,858FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Will Offer Cheaper Prices Pre-Cruise Than on the Ship

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced new pre-cruise pricing for onboard packages that will always be lower than you will pay once onboard your cruise ship. Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Eliminates Single Supplement on Over 275 Cruises Through March 2023

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is offering no single supplements on over 275 cruises on cruise ships that depart through the end of March 2023. Celebrity Cruises...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Line Drops Vaccination Requirement for Cruisers Under 18 on Cruises to Europe

Ben Souza -
A major cruise line has eliminated the vaccination requirement for cruisers who are 17 years and younger on cruises to Europe. Celebrity Cruises will no...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Two Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have made a change to the Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) that went into effect on June 1, 2022. From now...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Construction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Ben Souza -
Construction officially started on Celebrity Cruises' new ship that will debut next year and sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent will...

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships. These new changes go...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share