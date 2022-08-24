Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships.

These new changes go into effect for cruises that depart on or after September 6, 2022. Carnival Cruise Line said that they are working with the destinations that they visit and the following changes are acceptable for arriving guests in ports.

In addition to lab administered tests, self-testing will be accepted for unvaccinated guests on cruises 15 nights and shorter.

Certain destinations do not accept unsupervised pre-cruise self-testing, including Bermuda, Canada, Greece, and Spain. If used for visiting these destinations, self-testing must be supervised by a medical professional.

Regardless of the type of test taken, unvaccinated guests will be required to present their negative test results via VeriFLY or as part of the embarkation process.

Additionally, travel insurance is no longer a requirement for unvaccinated guests unless it is required by a destination, such as Bermuda. Irrespective of vaccination status, travel insurance is required for all guests visiting Fiji.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Construction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship, Celebrity Ascent

Ben Souza -
Construction officially started on Celebrity Cruises' new ship that will debut next year and sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity Ascent will...

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships. These new changes go...
