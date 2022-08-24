Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships.



These new changes go into effect for cruises that depart on or after September 6, 2022. Carnival Cruise Line said that they are working with the destinations that they visit and the following changes are acceptable for arriving guests in ports.

In addition to lab administered tests, self-testing will be accepted for unvaccinated guests on cruises 15 nights and shorter.

Certain destinations do not accept unsupervised pre-cruise self-testing, including Bermuda, Canada, Greece, and Spain. If used for visiting these destinations, self-testing must be supervised by a medical professional.

Regardless of the type of test taken, unvaccinated guests will be required to present their negative test results via VeriFLY or as part of the embarkation process.

Additionally, travel insurance is no longer a requirement for unvaccinated guests unless it is required by a destination, such as Bermuda. Irrespective of vaccination status, travel insurance is required for all guests visiting Fiji.