Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings on Cruise Ship They Are Acquiring

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has opened cruises for bookings on Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship that they are acquiring from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.

Carnival Luminosa will enter Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet in November and sail out of Brisbane, Australia. After a season in Australia, the cruise ship will move to Seattle and offer cruises to Alaska.  The cruise ship is a sister ship to Carnival’s four Spirit class vessels.

Carnival Luminosa will have a dry dock before entering service with Carnival.  The ship will receive the new red, white, and blue livery and will sport a vintage funnel design similar to the earliest Carnival cruise ships.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “To truly make Luminosa feel part of the Carnival Cruise Line family, we are adding our beautiful new livery to her hull, of course, and are keeping her throwback funnel design that once adorned some of our most iconic earlier vessels. We’ll be adding some Carnival features in the upcoming dry dock and adapting some existing features to align with Carnival’s casual style, but ultimately, our crew will make everyone feel right at home as soon as they join the ship.”

Many Carnival favorites will be added to Carnival Luminosa including Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table, Bonsai Sushi Express, Seaday Brunch, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others.

Carnival Luminosa will sail a series of eight to 11 night cruises out of Australia.  Once the ship repositions to Seattle in the spring/summer of 2022, the vessel will sail seven night cruises to Alaska with port stops in Juneau, Haines, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Victoria.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleConstruction Kicks Off on Celebrity Cruises’ New Ship, Celebrity Ascent

