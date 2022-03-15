Sponsored Links
CDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

CDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The CDC has once again lowered the travel warning for cruise ships and cruises are now a Level 2, down from a Level 3.

cruise ships nassau

The CDC had a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises up until a few weeks ago. The CDC places countries in a Level 1-4, based on COVID-19 levels in a region.  The levels are as follows:

Level 1: Low level of COVID-19, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.
Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to this destination. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.
Level 3: High level of COVID-19. Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel, unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination.
Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19, avoid travel to this destination.

The CDC uses the following metrics to determine the 1-4 level warning for a destination:

The CDC currently has the majority of countries around the world at Level 3 or 4.  They have 25 countries under Level 1 and 11 countries and the cruise industry at Level 2.

The CDC currently has the USA at a Level 4, this means a cruise ship is the safest place you can be because of the enhanced health protocols that cruise lines have implemented.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
