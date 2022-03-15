CDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

The CDC has once again lowered the travel warning for cruise ships and cruises are now a Level 2, down from a Level 3.

The CDC had a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises up until a few weeks ago. The CDC places countries in a Level 1-4, based on COVID-19 levels in a region. The levels are as follows:

Level 1: Low level of COVID-19, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.

Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to this destination. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.

Level 3: High level of COVID-19. Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel, unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination.

Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19, avoid travel to this destination.

The CDC uses the following metrics to determine the 1-4 level warning for a destination:

The CDC currently has the majority of countries around the world at Level 3 or 4. They have 25 countries under Level 1 and 11 countries and the cruise industry at Level 2.

The CDC currently has the USA at a Level 4, this means a cruise ship is the safest place you can be because of the enhanced health protocols that cruise lines have implemented.