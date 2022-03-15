CDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

The CDC has once again lowered the travel warning for cruise ships and cruises are now a Level 2, down from a Level 3.
The CDC had a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises up until a few weeks ago. The CDC places countries in a Level 1-4, based on COVID-19 levels in a region. The levels are as follows:
Level 1: Low level of COVID-19, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.
Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to this destination. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.
Level 3: High level of COVID-19. Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel, unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination.
Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19, avoid travel to this destination.
The CDC uses the following metrics to determine the 1-4 level warning for a destination:
The CDC currently has the majority of countries around the world at Level 3 or 4. They have 25 countries under Level 1 and 11 countries and the cruise industry at Level 2.
The CDC currently has the USA at a Level 4, this means a cruise ship is the safest place you can be because of the enhanced health protocols that cruise lines have implemented.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now