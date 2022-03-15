Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

Norwegian Cruise Line had one of their cruise ships run aground yesterday evening off the coast of the Dominican Republic.



Ahora: Se encuentra encallado el crucero Nowegian Escape en la Bahía de Puerto Plata. En La Puntilla del malecón se encuentran la gobernadora Claritza Rochtte, el alcalde Roquelito García, la directora provincial de Turismo, Stephanie Kfouri, entre otras autoridades. pic.twitter.com/SM2dGfFtWU — Periódico El Atlántico (@elatlanticoDO) March 14, 2022

Norwegian Escape ran aground near the coast of Puerto Plata while the ship was leaving port. While the ship was stuck on the sandbar, everyone on board including crew members and passengers are reported to be fine. High winds when the cruise ship was leaving port is suspected in causing the ship to veer off course.

A passenger who is in one of my Facebook groups confirmed the ship is still stuck but everyone is fine. I’m sure the NCL team is doing a great job taking care of the passengers. — Where’s Walter TV (@WheresWalterTV) March 15, 2022

Tug boats were sent to help the ship. A passenger who is on Norwegian Escape told Cruise Fever that the ship had been freed from the sandbar and is now docking back at Puerto Plata for an underwater inspection.

Norwegian Escape is currently on a seven night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral with port stops in Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, and the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. Puerto Plata was the first stop of the cruise.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.