Sponsored Links
CruiseNews Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

By Ben Souza
0
CruiseNews
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line had one of their cruise ships run aground yesterday evening off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Norwegian Escape ran aground near the coast of Puerto Plata while the ship was leaving port. While the ship was stuck on the sandbar, everyone on board including crew members and passengers are reported to be fine. High winds when the cruise ship was leaving port is suspected in causing the ship to veer off course.

Sponsored Links

Tug boats were sent to help the ship. A passenger who is on Norwegian Escape told Cruise Fever that the ship had been freed from the sandbar and is now docking back at Puerto Plata for an underwater inspection.

Norwegian Escape is currently on a seven night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral with port stops in Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, and the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. Puerto Plata was the first stop of the cruise.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
CruiseNews Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic
Previous article7 Carnival Cruise Ships Have Unique Meetup at Sea
Next articleCDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

RELATED ARTICLES

CruiseNews

CDC Says Cruise Ships Should Be Avoided Worldwide

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised the warning level on cruise ship travel to their highest level (Level 4) and recommends everyone...
Read more
CruiseNews

Bitcoin Cruise Ship You Can Live and Work On

Ben Souza -
Ocean Builders is buying a cruise ship and creating an atmosphere where Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts can live and work on it. All businesses on...
Read more
CruiseNews

All Cruise Lines Cancel Cruises Over the Next 30-60 Days

Ben Souza -
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that all member ocean cruise lines are pausing sailings over the next 30-60 days. For most cruise...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,491FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

CruiseNews

CDC Says Cruise Ships Should Be Avoided Worldwide

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised the warning level on cruise ship travel to their highest level (Level 4) and recommends everyone...
Read more
CruiseNews

Bitcoin Cruise Ship You Can Live and Work On

Ben Souza -
Ocean Builders is buying a cruise ship and creating an atmosphere where Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts can live and work on it. All businesses on...
Read more
CruiseNews

All Cruise Lines Cancel Cruises Over the Next 30-60 Days

Ben Souza -
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that all member ocean cruise lines are pausing sailings over the next 30-60 days. For most cruise...
Read more
CruiseNews

Proposal to Deny Cruise Ship Passengers Over 70 Unless They Have a Doctor’s Note

Ben Souza -
USA Today is reporting that a proposal has been sent to the White House to deny cruise passengers 70 years and older from boarding...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

cruise ships nassau

CDC Once Again Lowers Cruise Ship Travel Warning Level

Ben Souza -
The CDC has once again lowered the travel warning for cruise ships and cruises are now a Level 2, down from a Level 3. The...

Cruise Ship Freed After Running Aground in the Dominican Republic

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line had one of their cruise ships run aground yesterday evening off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Ahora: Se encuentra encallado el...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share