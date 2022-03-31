Cruise News CDC Ditches Cruise Ship Travel Warning Levels

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has ended their travel warning levels for cruise ships.

Two weeks ago, the CDC lowered the travel warning for cruise ships to Level 2. Now, the CDC has ended the travel warnings for cruise ships and will no longer assign them a Level from 1-4, like they do countries around the world.

Gus Antorcha, President of Holland America Line, gave the following statement regarding this change from the CDC:

“The CDC’s removal of its health notice related to cruise travel is an important step forward in recognizing the work we have done to protect our guests. At Holland America Line, we continue to operate vaccinated cruises and have created a safe and healthy environment for our guests, our teams, and the communities we serve, helping to ensure cruising is among the safest forms of socializing and travel.”

The CDC had been using the following travel warnings for cruise ships.

Level 1: Low level of COVID-19, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.
Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to this destination. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.
Level 3: High level of COVID-19. Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel, unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination.
Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19, avoid travel to this destination.

