Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year.



Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.

With the addition of these 56 staterooms, plus those that debuted to a sell-out success on Vista earlier this year, Oceania Cruises is reinforcing its commitment to solo travelers. The cruise line also revealed two new shore excursion series – Go Green and Beyond Blueprints – to provide curious travelers with even more options for discovery, exploration, and personal connections with the destinations visited.

“One of the greatest factors in Oceania Cruises’ success is that we not only listen to the feedback our guests and travel partners provide, we act on it. Our guests and travel partners wanted more options for solo travelers and more diverse tour offerings, and we are delighted to deliver,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Centrally located on Deck 6, each solo cabin is an inviting home away from home, providing guests with a blissful and welcoming space to relax and rejuvenate as they explore the world’s most fascinating destinations. All are amply spacious and equipped with a sublimely plush Tranquility Bed, refrigerated mini bar, cozy seating area and abundant storage space.

“These new single-occupancy staterooms are ideal for guests seeking the joy of traveling solo while experiencing all the comfort, cuisine, and destination expertise that Oceania Cruises is renowned for,” added Sherman.

Pricing and availability for the new Solo Oceanview Staterooms will be available on April 11, 2022, for sailings beginning on or after September 25, 2022 – Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.