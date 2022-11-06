Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Voyage

40 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, departed on her maiden voyage today. The 14 night cruise started in Southampton and will end in Miami on November 20, 2022.



Carnival Celebration arrived in Southampton this morning and a special day was planned for local officials, travel partners, and members of the media. They were treated to guided tours and lunch on Carnival’s newest and largest cruise ship.

To commemorate the special day, Carnival President Christine Duffy hosted a “Let’s Celebrate” event in the cruise terminal that included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting welcoming the first guests on board.

Earlier this week, Carnival took delivery of Carnival Celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, before Captain Vincenzo Alcaras, Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri, Chief Engineer Fabian Gervaise and the ship’s 1,800 team members helped bring her to the UK destination.

“I can’t tell you how exciting this day has been, finally giving our UK travel partners the opportunity to see our new Excel-class ship,” said Christine. “Carnival Celebration is the ultimate 50th Birthday gift and is a key part of a very unique and exciting period of growth for us. It’s been a wonderful 50 years, and we kicked off the next 50 with a bang today! Next up – Miami!”

And we’re off. @CarnivalCruise Celebration just cast the last line and about to start the 14nt journey to Miami. #cruise pic.twitter.com/T8Z7Bbw8tN — Cruise Radio | Doug Parker (@CruiseRadio) November 6, 2022

Carnival Celebration features six unique zones, including the new Miami-themed 820 Biscayne, travel-inspired The Gateway, and stunning Celebration Central, as well as the BOLT roller coaster. Carnival Celebration is the second ship in the Carnival fleet to be powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system.

Including Carnival Celebration, Carnival is adding five beautiful new ships to its fleet over the next two years in an exciting period of growth unlike any other in Carnival’s 50-year history.

Today, a second ship in Australia will be added as Carnival Luminosa begins guest operations in Brisbane, and next year, the third Excel-class ship Carnival Jubilee will debut from Galveston. Carnival will also introduce a new concept, “Carnival Fun Italian Style,” with Carnival Venezia joining next spring from New York City and Carnival Firenze in 2024 from Long Beach.