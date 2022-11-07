Cruise Line Adds New Discount for Members of the Military on All Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched their first ever Military Appreciation Program that offers discounts for active and retired military veterans and their spouses. The program is good across all 18 cruise ships in their fleet.



NCL’s Military Appreciation Program sets the cruise industry standard for supporting and engaging with U.S. military service men and women. The program which is now active offers retired military veterans and their spouses a 10% discount on their cruise fare for all cruises beginning on January 1, 2023.

The ongoing offer can be combined with NCL’s guest-favorite Free At Sea offer, which provides guests the opportunity to design their dream vacation with free airfare, free drink packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and more delivering a value up to $3,450.

In addition to the special discount, guests who book under the Military Appreciation Program will also receive exclusive experiences and recognition on board, including a welcome reception and special amenities such as a collectible military challenge coin, pins to designate program participation and collectible patches customized for each ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

Service men and women will be validated through ID.me, a secure digital identity network that allows active and retired U.S. military members to verify their identity once, and never have to re-verify their identity again across any organization where ID.me is accepted. Those already registered with ID.me will be one step closer to booking their deserved cruise vacation under the Military Appreciation Program.

“I personally understand and appreciate the sincere comradery within the U.S. military community and how much we value time with our loved ones,” said David Herrera who served in the Army National Guard and is the chief consumer sales and marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our mission at NCL is to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests, and with the Military Appreciation Program, we are proud to be able to offer military families the opportunity to reconnect with those they care about most and help create memories for a lifetime.”