Carnival Planning Special Meetup on 11 Cruises for Their 55th Birthday in 2027

In 2027, Carnival Cruise Line will celebrate their 55th birthday and America’s Cruise Line is planning a special ship meetup on three different days.

This ship meetup from Carnival will take place on 11 cruises near Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

During the meetups, the ships will simultaneously host Lido deck birthday celebrations. 10 Carnival Funships will participate in the meetup with Carnival Legend being in two of them.

Carnival’s 55th Birthday Celebration Meetups

March 9, 2027 Meetup: Four Ships Celebrate Near Celebration Key

From Mobile: Carnival Spirit will meet during an eight-day cruise that begins March 6.

From Jacksonville: Carnival Elation will sail on a five-day cruise that starts March 6.

From Tampa: Carnival Legend will sail a six-day cruise beginning March 7.

From Port Canaveral: Carnival Freedom will sail a five-day cruise starting March 8.

March 10, 2027 Meetup: Three Ships Celebrate Near RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

From Galveston: Carnival Jubilee will sail an eight-day cruise that departs March 6.

From Tampa: Carnival Legend will sail a six-day cruise departing March 7.

From Baltimore: Carnival Pride will sail a seven-day cruise departing March 7.

March 13, 2027 Meetup: Five Ships Celebrate Near Celebration Key

From Miami: Carnival Celebration will sail a seven-day cruise departing March 7. Carnival Sunrise will sail a four-day cruise starting March 11 and Carnival Conquest will sail a three-day cruise beginning March 12.

From Port Canaveral: Carnival Vista will be on an eight-day cruise that departs March 6 and Carnival Glory will be sailing a three-day cruise that departs March 12.

You can see all of these 55th Birthday celebration cruises here. Prices start at $444 per person, based on double occupancy.

Carnival Cruise Line sailed their first cruise in 1977 on the original Mardi Gras. They currently have 27 cruise ships in their fleet, the second most out of all cruise lines.

In the spring of 2025, they will add two more ships to their fleet that are moving over from sister cruise line P&O Cruises Australia.