Princess Cruises Adds 24/7 Hotline for Dining Reservations

By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has rolled out a new hotline number that allows you to make dining reservations on their cruise ships easier than ever.

Princess Cruises’ new Dine Line (1-833-805-DINE) is a 24/7 number that you can call to access dining reservations.

This phone number allows guests who are booked on an upcoming Princess cruise to book traditional, specialty, and experiential dining options on Princess cruise ships.

This includes 360: An Extraordinary Experience, Love by Britto and Spellbound by Magic Castle.  However, Chef’s Table and Caymus Winemaker Dinners are not yet accessible through this number, but the cruise line is planning to add them soon.

It doesn’t matter if you cruising as a couple or with a group of 50, Princess’ Dine Line will help accommodate you according to your needs.

The Dine Line will also allow guests to purchase Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, packages that turn your cruise into a nearly all-inclusive experience.

The packages include drink packages, WiFi, specialty dining and more.

In order to be able to use this new Dine Line from Princess Cruises, your cruise will have to be paid in full before you call.

However, there is an exception for Captain’s Circle Platinum and Elite members, as well as those booked in suites or a Sanctuary Collection stateroom.  They will be able to access dining reservations through the Dine Line immediately after booking.

If you have an upcoming Princess cruise that’s paid in full, you can now use the 24/7 Dine Line at 1-833-805-DINE.

