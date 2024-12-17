Carnival Cruise Line Gives Update on Rebranded Ships

In the spring of 2025, two of P&O Cruises Australia cruise ships will be rebranded to Carnival Funships as Carnival Corporation eliminates one of their cruise lines.

Two cruise ships, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter will enter Carnival’s fleet in March 2025 as Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

New features will be added to both ships while keeping some of the favorites that cruisers love. The ships will spend two weeks in dry dock as they are converted over to Carnival Cruise Line.

The biggest change to the ships will be the addition of Carnival’s “Fun Ship” branding. This includes the Fun Squad and activities that include comedy shows, trivia, deck parties and games.

A new childcare program called Turtle Kids Club will debut on the ships for children under the age of two. It will offer story time, arts and crafts, dancing and sensory play under the guidance of qualified childcare professionals.

Build-A-Bear workshops, Conga for Kids line dance party, and the electrifying 80s Rock and Glow nights will be added to the vessels.

The two cruise ships will retain a range of P&O favorites that include:

Luke’s Bar & Grill, an exclusive retreat

Edge Adventure Park

Popular dining options Angelo’s and Dragon Lady

The Blanc de Blanc show

Carnival Adventure will offer cruises from Sydney while Carnival Encounter will sail from Brisbane.

Deborah Cogin, VP Guest Experience for P&O, gave the following statement:

“P&O fans will recognize many of their favorite dining and entertainment options, while experiencing the added fun and flair that Carnival is famous for around the world.”

VP Sales and Marketing Kara Glamore added:

“Carnival Cruise Line remains the only cruise line globally to demonstrate this level of commitment to Australia, sailing year-round and supporting thousands of local jobs while delivering unforgettable holiday experiences in Australia and the South Pacific.”

Cruises on these two ships can be booked on P&O Cruises’ website until March 2025. After that, they can be booked through Carnival Cruise Line.