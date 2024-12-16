Princess Cruises Launches New Sale for Cruises in 2025-2027

Princess Cruises has launched their next big sale and this one is for cruises that depart from 2025-2027.

Princess Cruises’ new Come Aboard Sale will run through February 28, 2025 and it offers special perks for sailings in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

It includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruise fares on 17 Princess ships

Complimentary cabin upgrades

3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail free

Deposits lowered to just $99 per person

Cruises included in the Come Aboard Sale visit all seven continents and 330 destinations around the world.

Savings include more than $1,400 when booking a Sanctuary Collection Suite, Mini-Suite, or balcony cabin on their newest ships.

The cruise line has also extended their Best Price Guarantee and it now runs through December 15, 2025. This allows you to get a 120% difference if you find the price of your Princess cruise cheaper than what’s listed on Princess.com.

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement about this new sale:

“No matter what you love, you’ll find it on a Princess cruise – from our award-winning cuisine, awe-inspiring adventures in port and entertainment that wows, to our friendly crew who make you feel at home and always welcome.

“Princess provides a timeless cruise experience, and our ‘Come Aboard Sale’ makes is easier than ever to book a dream vacation on ‘The Love Boat.'”

Residents of the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Bermuda can take advantage of this sale from Princess Cruises.