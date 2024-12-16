Savings “Wiped Clean”: Cruise Passenger Shares Warning After Appendix Rupture on Honeymoon Cruise

A recent Reddit post shared a heartbreaking story of a passenger whose appendix ruptured on just the second day of the honeymoon getaway.

After seeing the medical bill, the couple realized a valuable lesson that was shared on the social media platform.

No one plans to have a medical emergency while on a cruise. After all, it’s a time of rest and relaxation. The medical facility on a cruise ship is the last place a person expects to be.

But a Reddit user found themselves in this exact situation after severe stomach pain flared up just two days into the sailing.

“Currently sailing to the Bahamas when I got severe and sudden stomach pain. The medical center was closed and they had an “emergencies only” line. I waited 4 hours before calling it because I couldn’t tell if it was an emergency,” Redditor jellocore posted.

“Not only did I have appendicitis, my appendix ruptured. This is very serious and I will be in the hospital for at least a week. The ship doctors and nurses are phenomenal, and I feel very cared for.”

The couple ended up having to get off the ship in order to get the care that was needed, and the cruise passenger had surgery right away.

“I learned a very valuable lesson this trip: always buy travel insurance,” the user stated. “Not only are we out our entire honeymoon budget, our savings have been wiped clean as the doctors bill was over $10k.”

Comments flooded into the post as well wishes were sent to the couple.

The poster replied to one of the comments stating they were glad to be alive and hoped to build the savings back up over time.

Other advice was given in the aftermath of the medical bills with one comment stating, “Did you check with your private insurance if they cover you while traveling? Some don’t and some do so it’s worth a look to see if you have coverage.”

One user recommended checking credit card coverage as well, stating “If you used a premium or travel credit card to pay for the cruise, check to see whether they offer complementary travel medical insurance or at least some related coverage.”

To this comment the OP replied that a debit card was used to pay for the cruise but that they would definitely pay with a credit for the next trip.

I always recommend getting cruise travel insurance. Even if you can find a great deal online, it’s the medical emergency situations that can really break the bank.

Some don’t buy insurance if they buy a cruise for under $500, thinking that if they can’t make the cruise it’s not a huge loss. But if a medical situation arises and you have to be airlifted from a cruise ship, you’re looking at a bill of $50,000 and up to $100,000 just for that service alone.

Since a vacation is all about getting some peace and quiet away from home, trip insurance makes sure the financial side can give you some peace of mind.

This travel insurance is the kind of thing you hope you never have to use, but if you do, you sure are glad you have it.

