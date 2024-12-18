Norwegian Cruise Line Adding First Movie and Dining Experience at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving two of their cruise ships extensive renovations in 2025 that include the first movie and dining experience at sea.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Bliss will receive new guest experiences in the next few months that include Silver Screen Bistro, expanded Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, new outdoor venues (Horizon Park), and expanded accommodations in The Haven.

Norwegian Breakaway Enhancements

Norwegian Breakaway will go into dry dock on February 19, 2025 and will emerge with new features on March 14, 2025.

The Silver Screen Bistro will be an immersive movie and dining venue that will replace the Spiegel Tent. It will be the cruise industry’s first movie and dining experience.

It will feature oversized recliners and retractable tables to revel in shareable handheld menu items including select dishes from the global fusion specialty restaurant, Food Republic.

Horizon Park, which is found on Norwegian Bliss, will be added to Breakaway and offer 360 degree views of the ocean. This al-fresco venue will boast an additional feature, an expansive stage for live music and entertainment.

The Stadium, which is found on Prima-class ships, will also be added as it features family-friendly games.

Moderno Churrascaria is going away to make room for an expanded Cagney’s Steakhouse. Ocean Blue will become Palomar and the Vibe Beach Club and The Haven Sundeck will be expanded.

Norwegian Breakaway will offer cruises in the Mediterranean once the enhancements are completed.

Norwegian Bliss Enhancements

Norwegian Bliss will enter dry dock on January 17, 2025 and emerge on February 2, 2025.

The cruise ship will also receive a Horizon Park with lawn-style games that include cornhole to giant Jenga. There will also be loungers for sunbathing on the top deck.

The Haven will receive updated accommodations that include the cruise line’s popular three bedroom suites (Premiere Owner’s Suites with Large Balconies).

Part of the ship’s Observation Lounge will be converted to 24 balcony staterooms and two club balcony cabins.

Los Lobos is going away to make room for an expanded Cagney’s Steakhouse. An expanded Teppanyaki will replace Coco’s and Palomar will replace Ocean Blue.

After the ship’s dry dock, the vessel will sail a 13-day cruise from Southampton to Miami for cruises to the Caribbean. After a short season in Miami, the ship will head to Seattle for sailings to Alaska.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, our guests and what they value most is critical in order for us to develop experiences. Our goal is to provide them their very own best vacation.

“From creating new concepts that offer more outdoor gathering spaces for making memories with friends and family, to expanding dining options that consistently bring joy to our guests across our fleet, we’re providing more to do and more to enjoy for all types of travelers.”