Carnival Miracle Is Back in Service With New Venues

Carnival Miracle, a Spirit class ship from Carnival Cruise Line, returned to service this weekend with new venues after an extensive dry dock.

During the cruise ship’s dry dock, the vessel received general maintenance and a series of enhancements that include Carnival’s popular Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge.

Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge can now be found on 15 different Carnival cruise ships. This is an area for active-duty military and veterans to gather together as they sail with Carnival.

Carnival Miracle also received a new Carnival Adventures store and the mini-golf and nightclub were remodeled with new layouts and designs.

The casino was expanded and now features more games than ever before.

Additionally, a new Dreams Studio was added, providing a refreshed setting for professional photo moments. Several other public spaces, including Cloud9 Spa, Serenity adult-only retreat, Club 02, Java Blue coffee shop and Lido marketplace, were refreshed.

Chef’s Table, a popular dining experience on Carnival, was added to deck one. This is the cruise line’s signature culinary experience.

Carnival Miracle will spend the next five months offering cruises in Europe and around the Mediterranean.

In November, the cruise ship will reposition to Tampa for six-, seven-, and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.