Yes, Introverts Can Enjoy Cruising Too: 6 Tips for an Awkward-Free Sailing

Is a cruise ship the worst-case scenario for an introvert? A social media post—along with a slew of comments–reminded me how cruising in general is still so misunderstood by those who haven’t tried it or those who have only tried one cruise line.

I recently saw a picture of a jam-packed pool deck on a cruise ship that someone posted online. While some cruisers enjoy a party vibe on a crowded lido deck, many of the comments on the post expressed anxiety at just looking at the picture.

Comments like, “I’d rather be thrown into a tub of snakes” filled the page as self-proclaimed introverts stated that the scene looked like their worst nightmare.

So, it begs the question: can introverts really enjoy a cruise vacation? I will give that question an emphatic yes but there are a few tips for making sure any awkward moments are kept to a minimum.

So, how do you enjoy the adventure of a cruise vacation without feeling constantly overwhelmed as an introverted person? It’s about making some intentional choices.

1. Choosing the Right Cruise Line

Not all cruise lines are created equal when it comes to atmosphere. If the thought of water slides, go-kart tracks, and standing room only on the lido deck sends shivers down your spine, spending a little time researching different cruise lines is a great first step.

Some, like Viking or Holland America, are known for a more relaxed, classic cruising experience with a focus on enrichment and quieter spaces rather than thrill-seeking amenities. Picking a cruise ship from a company that naturally aligns with a calmer pace can make a world of difference right from the start.

But this doesn’t mean you have to avoid some of the mainstream cruise lines and pay a hefty premium.

Read more: 12 Tips to Avoid Crowds on a Cruise Ship

2. The Itinerary Can Make a Big Difference

Beyond choosing the right cruise line, even a cruise line known for a more energetic atmosphere is a lot more subdued on certain itineraries. Shorter cruises are known for having more of a party atmosphere, since they are cheap getaways that don’t require a lot of planning.

A longer itinerary is typically less rowdy, and an itinerary that is not the typical Caribbean/Bahamas sailing is probably a better way to go. On top of this, sailing in the shoulder seasons can be beneficial too. Ideally, take a cruise when the kids are in school.

3. Your Cabin: The Ultimate Sanctuary

Don’t plan on spending all of your time in your cabin. Even as an introvert, it’s good to explore the ship and enjoy everything it has to offer. But when you do need to get away from it all and find some solace, make sure your cabin is worth calling home.

I would recommend at least getting a balcony stateroom so you can enjoy your own ocean views without having to worry about deck chair hogs or crowds.

While we’re talking about your personal space, make sure you pack for downtime. Bring those books you’ve been meaning to read, your favorite headphones, a journal, or whatever helps you unwind.

4. Go Off-Peak Whenever Possible

Cruising as an introvert is all about avoiding crowds whenever possible, and this means doing things when no one else is doing them.

The lido deck is packed at peak sunbathing hours. The buffet is a frenzy before excursions leave. The disembarkation line when the ship is in port is longest in the late morning hours. It all comes down to picking the least-opportune time.

Want to hit the gym or take a dip in the pool? Go in the early morning or late afternoon. Explore the ship during dinner hours or when a big show is happening. You’ll find popular spots are much more enjoyable with fewer people around.

Actively seek out those quiet zones. Thermal suites in the spa are built for relaxation (often worth the fee in my opinion). Find those less-trafficked observation decks or lounges tucked away from the main action. These are your go-to places when you need a break from the buzz.

Another tip: take the stairs whenever you can. Avoiding crowded elevators is also a way to avoid awkward situations that introverts fear the most, and hey, it’s a bit of exercise too.

5. Navigating the Dining Scene

Let’s be honest, the thought of being seated for dinner with complete strangers can trigger anxiety for many, not just introverts. While some people genuinely enjoy meeting new tablemates (and yes, many cruisers form lifelong friendships this way) many others strongly prefer to dine alone or just with their own travel group.

The good news is, you have control over this. Many cruise lines offer flexible “Anytime” or “My Time” dining where you can usually request a table size. Just keep in mind that even if you’re at your own table, sometimes these tables are so close to the next table it feels like you’re sitting with strangers anyway.

Specialty restaurants are also good options for a more intimate setting with personalized service, away from the main dining room hustle.

And don’t forget casual dining spots like cafes or grab-and-go venues – perfect for a quick, low-pressure meal. And of course, room service in your cabin is always an option.

If you don’t like the hustle and bustle of the buffet for breakfast, don’t forget that most ships offer a more relaxed breakfast in the main dining room as well.

6. Port Days: Explore Solo or Enjoy the Ship

Port days give you a choice: join the masses going on excursions and exploring the port of call or enjoy a mostly quiet ship with a mostly empty main pool deck.

If you head into port, you don’t have to stick to large, crowded group tours. If it’s the first time I’m in a certain port, I like to walk around on my own, use public transportation and get a feel for the surrounding area. I realize that in some ports it might not be safe to travel like that on your own, so use your judgement here.

On the other side of that coin, consider making a port day your “ship day.” When everyone else disembarks, the ship becomes a very different place.

The pools are less crowded, the lounges are quiet, and you can enjoy the amenities in peace. It’s a great strategy for introverts to avoid awkward moments but still enjoy everything a ship has to offer.

Bottom Line

So, yes, you can cruise as an introvert and have an amazing voyage. The biggest factor is in choosing the right cruise line that fits you and won’t be too overwhelming. The next biggest factor is just knowing the ship and the schedule. While a cruise ship does offer plenty of obstacles for a very introverted person, you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to push your own boundaries a little.

One of the best aspects of cruising is that everyone on the ship can have a totally different experience. You really can cruise your way, even if you’d rather not have too many interactions with other cruisers.