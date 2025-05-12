Passengers Speak Out After Cruise Line Removes Drink Package Perk

Not every change a cruise line makes is announced through official channels. Sometimes, it’s the savvy cruise passengers that first notice something missing, and they can often be quick to post their concerns online.

At the end of last month, several guests with Princess Cruises noticed that canned sodas were no longer included in the cruise line’s Plus and Premier drink packages. Instead, these beverage packages offer a 25% discount on cans of soda, in addition to large bottles of water.

It might seem like a small thing, but this update has really caught many cruisers off guard. People who often get canned drinks like the convenience and how they taste, and not all of them are thrilled with the apparent new change.

So, What Exactly Happened?

This change started rolling out across the Princess fleet around the end of April 2025. Some passengers on ships like Enchanted Princess noticed it by April 20th. While the official date might vary a little by ship, it seems the new rule is spreading.

The details about the drink packages on the Princess website now reflect this. They list “fountain sodas” as included but don’t mention cans anymore in the free list.

Some are feeling that the change was done a little too quietly. As one user put it simply on the Cruise Critic forums, “Princess just snuck this in, in my opinion.”

Why the Change?

There wasn’t an official press release or announcement from Princess about this move. So, most reasons for the change being talked about online are based on guesses and speculation.

One likely reason being discussed is saving money. Things like buying, storing, and handling canned drinks can be expensive for a large cruise line, especially compared to fountain soda systems.

Making drink service a bit simpler for the crew might also be a factor. Some passengers also think that maybe Princess is just starting to enforce a rule that was technically in the fine print all along, even though they used to provide soda cans in the two top tier drink packages.

How Are Cruisers Reacting?

Well, if you look at online forums and social media, you’ll see a lot of unhappy people. Many paid extra for the Plus or Premier packages because they expected everything to be covered. A frustrated passenger on Reddit summed it up as “Kind of insane.”

The difference in cost is hard for some to swallow. As a user on Cruise Critic pointed out, “I can order more expensive cocktails than I can possibly drink each day with Premiere, but a can of soda is a step too far.” Another user on the same forum agreed, calling it “a very odd/cheap/unreasonable place to draw the line in the sand.”

Taste is a big deal, too. Many people prefer the consistent flavor and bubbles in a can compared to fountain drinks, which can sometimes taste different or watered down. Plus, certain diet or caffeine-free options might only come in cans. As one Reddit user noted, “They don’t have fountain soda for Sprite Zero and at least one other.”

The general feeling from many is that this is another example of the cruise line trying to “nickel and dime” guests. Terms like “hilariously petty of Princess” and “Cheap penny-pinching” have popped up in discussions. Some feel like the overall value of their cruise vacation keeps going down.

A Reddit commenter expressed a common sentiment, saying, “Literally everything that used to be included with your fare is becoming an upcharge now.”

What Are Your Options Now?

If you really want a canned soda, you can still buy them onboard. They’ll cost you around $3.00 plus an 18% tip. If you have the Plus or Premier package, you do get a 25% discount on that price. The policy wording confirms this, stating the package includes a “25% discount on … cans of soda.”

Good news for soda fans: the Classic Soda Package and the Zero-Alcohol Package are still listed as including canned sodas.

Also, don’t forget you’re allowed to bring up to 12 sealed cans (12 ounces or less each) per person with you when you board the ship. This is a handy way to have your favorite drinks in your cabin. And if you’re an Elite member, your mini-bar might still stock cans.

So, if you’re planning a Princess cruise and think you’ll want canned sodas, it’s a good idea to check the latest drink package details on their website before you book.