World’s Largest Cruise Ship Debuts in Just 100 Days

In 100 days, the largest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, will make its debut at Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas will be a sister ship to Icon of the Seas, the largest class of cruise ships that have ever been built.

Star of the Seas will have a massive waterpark with six waterslides, seven swimming pools that include an infinity pool suspended 135 feet above the ocean, 10 whirlpools, and an entire area dedicated to families with small children.

Star of the Seas will sail its inaugural cruise on August 20, 2025. The ship will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. A highlight of each cruise will be a visit to the cruise line’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. (View Prices on Star of the Seas)

However, before the week-long cruises kick-off, the ship will offer a couple short preview cruises that range from three- to four-nights in length.

You can view a drone video below of Star of the Seas that was recently taken at the shipyard while the ship is under construction.

The cruise ship will be divided into eight neighborhoods, offering something for everyone.

Star of the Seas will have 26 dining options, with half of them being complimentary. It will have 18 bars and lounges across the 18 passenger decks.

Incredible amenities on the ship include:

17,000 sq. ft. waterpark with six waterslides

Seven pools

Ice skating rink (Absolute Zero)

Carousel

Flowrider

Laser tag

Mini golf

Rock climbing wall

Escape room

Sports court

And more

Royal Caribbean is adding jammed-packed entertainment to Star of the Seas that is highlighted by Back to the Future, The Musical.

On top of the ship will be the AquaDome, a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hot spot by night. The transformational neighborhood is where guests can enjoy wraparound ocean views, a 55-foot-tall water curtain, restaurants, bars and Royal Caribbean’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Star of the Seas Fast Facts

2,805 cabins

5,610 guests at double occupancy

1,196 feet long

219 feet wide

2,305 crew members

248,663 gross tons

Royal Caribbean currently has plans for two more Icon class ships after Star of the Seas. Legend of the Seas will debut in 2026 with an unnamed ship coming out in 2027.