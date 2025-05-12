shore excursions
Cruise NewsWorld's Largest Cruise Ship Debuts in Just 100 Days

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Debuts in Just 100 Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

In 100 days, the largest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, will make its debut at Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas shipyard
Photo of Star of the Seas at the shipyard that was taken this past fall.

Star of the Seas will be a sister ship to Icon of the Seas, the largest class of cruise ships that have ever been built.

Star of the Seas will have a massive waterpark with six waterslides, seven swimming pools that include an infinity pool suspended 135 feet above the ocean, 10 whirlpools, and an entire area dedicated to families with small children.

star of the Seas waterpark

Star of the Seas will sail its inaugural cruise on August 20, 2025. The ship will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. A highlight of each cruise will be a visit to the cruise line’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. (View Prices on Star of the Seas)

However, before the week-long cruises kick-off, the ship will offer a couple short preview cruises that range from three- to four-nights in length.

You can view a drone video below of Star of the Seas that was recently taken at the shipyard while the ship is under construction.

@loyal.to.royal We got Star of the Seas before GTA 6 😎 🏝️ Star of the Seas, the upcoming world’s largest cruise ship, is making its grand debut in Port Canaveral this August! 🎥: kuffadrone @Royal Caribbean #StaroftheSeas #cruise #cruiseship #travel #finland #portcanaveral #royalcaribbean ♬ original sound – Loyal to Royal

The cruise ship will be divided into eight neighborhoods, offering something for everyone.

Central Park on Star of the Seas
Central Park will have more than 33,000 live plants, restaurants, live music and more.

Star of the Seas will have 26 dining options, with half of them being complimentary. It will have 18 bars and lounges across the 18 passenger decks.

Incredible amenities on the ship include:

  • 17,000 sq. ft. waterpark with six waterslides
  • Seven pools
  • Ice skating rink (Absolute Zero)
  • Carousel
  • Flowrider
  • Laser tag
  • Mini golf
  • Rock climbing wall
  • Escape room
  • Sports court
  • And more

Royal Caribbean is adding jammed-packed entertainment to Star of the Seas that is highlighted by Back to the Future, The Musical.

back to the future star of the seas
Royal Caribbean is introducing cult-classic hit Back to Future The Musical on the next ultimate combination of the best of every vacation, Star of the Seas. The Olivier Award-winning musical that is lighting up stages on Broadway, the West End and beyond will debut as a headlining adventure of many and with Royal Caribbean twists, bringing to life a time-traveling adventure for fans and vacationers across generations alike.

On top of the ship will be the AquaDome, a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hot spot by night. The transformational neighborhood is where guests can enjoy wraparound ocean views, a 55-foot-tall water curtain, restaurants, bars and Royal Caribbean’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Star of the Seas Fast Facts

  • 2,805 cabins
  • 5,610 guests at double occupancy
  • 1,196 feet long
  • 219 feet wide
  • 2,305 crew members
  • 248,663 gross tons

Royal Caribbean currently has plans for two more Icon class ships after Star of the Seas. Legend of the Seas will debut in 2026 with an unnamed ship coming out in 2027.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsWorld's Largest Cruise Ship Debuts in Just 100 Days
Previous article
Cruise Line Selling Oldest Ship & Remodeling Others
Next article
Passengers Speak Out After Cruise Line Removes Drink Package Perk

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved