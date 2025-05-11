Cruise Line Selling Oldest Ship & Remodeling Others

A cruise line has announced that they are selling their oldest cruise ship and wrapping a massive transformation of their other vessels.

Costa Cruises, one of eight cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, is selling Costa Fortuna, the oldest ship in their fleet. The vessel will remain in the Costa fleet for another 16 months and then get transferred over to a new owner in September 2026.

In addition to the selling of Costa Fortuna, the cruise line announced that they are wrapping up $225 million project that added significant improvements to their ships.

The last ship scheduled to receive improvements is Costa Serena. The ship will go into an extensive dry dock in November 2025 and will emerge as a completely different vessel.

It will feature a vibrant new food court with innovative restaurants and bars, such as the Archipelago starred-chef restaurant, Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and Sushino@Costa.

The suites will be completely renovated and the ship’s pools will be designed.

Between October and December 2026, Costa Serena will embark on extraordinary itineraries, including a World Cruise from Tokyo, Japan, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, before positioning to South America for regular rotations in winter 2027.

Starting in spring 2027, Costa Serena will offer Mediterranean-focused cruises.

The ship renovations are part of the cruise line’s approach to deliver exception value and unforgettable experiences for guests.

Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Our goal is to provide unmatched experiences for our guests while embracing innovation, sustainability, and exceptional value for money. We continuously focus on product innovation, such as the Sea and Land itineraries, an exclusive by Costa, that combines new Sea Destinations and Land Destinations.

We are also investing in our fleet to enhance onboard experience and introducing new itineraries, including Costa Serena new deployment for 2026-2027. The strategy path that we started a few years ago is strengthening our offer in our key markets with a portfolio of unique vacations.”