Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Revitalized Pools, New Hot Tubs & Entertainment

A Carnival cruise ship has returned to service after spending a month in dry dock where the vessel not only received a refresh, but also new entertainment and Carnival Cruise Line’s signature livery.

Carnival Encounter is back in Queensland after receiving much needed maintenance and upgrades. All five pool areas on the ship have been revitalized and all seven hot tubs have been replaced.

Two brand-new shows have been added to the ship, Rock Revolution: Summer of 69 and Broadway Beats.

Rock Revolution: Summer of 69 is a live rock concert-style show celebrating the iconic sounds and styles of 1969, featuring cutting-edge technology, a kaleidoscope of contemporary and commercial dance by our Playlist Performers along with live music from our onboard Rock Band.

Broadway Beats is a journey through New York featuring famous show tunes reimagined and infused with modern electronic beats. Larger than life set pieces and cutting-edge media will transport audiences through New York neighborhoods.

For kids, Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time – Green Eggs & Ham will allow them to experience Dr. Seuss books like never before.

Carnival’s signature livery was added to the ship to help it match the rest of the fleet. The ship is one of two that came over when Carnival Corporation merged P&O Australia into Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship now has a Cloud 9 Spa Thermal Suite with heated thermal lounges, saunas and steam baths.

Carnival Encounter also received behind the scenes upgrades. They include the galleys, laundry and cold rooms.

Anton Loeb, Carnival Cruise Line Assistant Vice President Sales and Marketing, said the following:

“We are excited to be offering Queenslanders a whole new spa experience and fresh fun onboard the only cruise ship sailing year-round from Brisbane. Carnival Encounter provides a great value holiday at sea in autumn, winter, spring or summer.”

Carnival’s Australian Director of Entertainment Jeremy Barnes, added:

“Our entertainment program is going to dazzle and delight our guests with a fantastic blend of fresh new shows and established favorites.”

Carnival Encounter has resumed year-round cruises that visit South Pacific destinations, including Airlie Beach, Great Barrier Reef, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.