Cruise NewsNorwegian Gem Makes Unscheduled Trip to PortMiami Due to Medical Emergency

Norwegian Gem Makes Unscheduled Trip to PortMiami Due to Medical Emergency

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,300-passenger Norwegian Gem made an unscheduled stop in PortMiami last night, but the ship never official docked.

Passengers on board are saying the brief visit was due to a medical emergency.

Norwegian Gem cruise ship

The NCL cruise ship did not have PortMiami on the itinerary at all.  In fact, Norwegian Gem is currently on a 5-day voyage out of Jacksonville, Florida, so Miami is not even its homeport.

The vessel spent all day in Bimini yesterday and left the port at 5:00 PM.    Passengers on board reported on social media that the ship headed towards Miami late last night.

I’m onboard, we don’t have a helipad. We saw a fire rescue boat come on board around 10:30 pm, then we made our way into Miami. We never docked just sat in port for an hour (I assume for paperwork and to let off family) then left,” a Facebook user said.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows Norwegian Gem pulling into PortMiami at night.  Tracking data shows that the ship arrived in Miami around 11:05PM.  The ship performed a complete 180-degree turn, and a small boat came alongside the ship to transfer the passenger to the shore.  Within just a few minutes the ship was back out to sea.

It should be noted that there isn’t a hospital in Bimini and Miami is just a short 50-mile trip from the island.

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship is currently back on schedule, visiting the cruise line’s private island at Great Stirrup Cay, and is expected to be back in Jacksonville on March 28, 2026.

Historical data from Vessel Finder shows the ship’s route to Miami after spending the day in Bimini.

Norwegian Gem unscheduled visit to miami
Screenshot credit: Vessel Finder

 

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J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Gem Makes Unscheduled Trip to PortMiami Due to Medical Emergency
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