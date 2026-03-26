Cruise Line Cancels Middle East Deployment, Will Sail in Europe Instead

Explora Journeys has cancelled next winter’s deployment to the Middle East and will now offer cruises in Europe in its place.

EXPLORA II was scheduled to sail in the Middle East from November 2026 through March 2027. The cruise line has canceled those sailings and the ship will now offer cruises in the Mediterranean.

Explora Journeys said the reason for the change was due to careful consideration and reflecting the cruise line’s commitment to providing guests and travel advisors with clarity and confidence as they plan their future cruises.

These itinerary adjustments enhance the winter 2026/2027 season with new destinations that are designed to immerse guests in the cultural and coastal treasures of each region.

The cruises will feature ports across the Western Mediterranean and North Africa, blending iconic locations, hidden gems, and seasonal highlights such as Funchal, Casablanca, and Ibiza’s Old Town.

One benefit of these cruises are the smaller crowds that visit Europe in the winter months.

Guests on EXPLORA II enjoy oceanfront suites, sunlit lounges, Ocean Wellness rituals, and a more tranquil onboard rhythm that evokes an Ocean State of Mind. In most ports, the ship itself becomes as much a part of the destination as the places visited.

All guests with reservations on one of the cruises that were canceled, along with travel advisor partners, will be contacted directly. They will be provided with dedicated support and appropriate options offered where applicable.

Further details of these new itineraries will be announced at the end of March 2026.