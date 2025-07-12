Carnival Cruise Ship Hosting First Spanglish Party Cruise

A Carnival cruise ship will host the first Annual Spanglish Party Cruise during a three night cruise from Port Canaveral visits The Bahamas.

The Spanglish Party Cruise will depart from Port Canaveral on October 24, 2025 and visit Carnival Cruise Line’s new port, Celebration Key, and have one sea day.

Spanglish Entertainment, the company behind the cruise, is calling it the “ultimate party cruise”. They listed the following description on their website of this unique cruise:

“Get ready to set sail on our First Annual Spanglish Party Cruise, where you can dance the night away under the stars, enjoy live entertainment, and make memories that will last a lifetime. With stunning views, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Don’t worry if you can’t dance, we have complimentary salsa classes by Elizabeth, Salsa Mingle.”

The cruise will feature an all-star lineup of salsa artists and free style artists. Also joining the cruise will be Rolling Quartz from South Korea, Pedro Bull, Nas T Boyz and Paquito Acosta.

The cruise will feature the following activities and entertainment:

Meet and greet with all artists

Daily salsa classes by Elizabeth @ Salsamingle

DJ’s Benny Bee and Oscar P

Live concerts

One showcase performance

Prices for the Spanglish Party Cruise start at $729 per person for an inside cabin and go up to $909 for a room with a balcony.

This is not a full ship charter. If you want to participate in the Spanglish Party Cruise activities, you will need to book the cruise through Spanglish Entertainment and not directly through Carnival or a travel agent.

Alida Hernandez, Executive Producer and Editor-in-Chief of Spanglish Entertainment Magazine, gave the following statement about the cruise:

“As you board the Carnival Glory, you’re stepping into a realm where melodies become memories, and rhythms are the heartbeat of the moment.

“From the acoustic sounds of percussion to the dance beat of Freestyle and the thunderous roar of rock-n-roll, every note is a brushstroke on the canvas of your experience.”

For more information on the first Annual Spanglish Party Cruise, you can visit their website here.