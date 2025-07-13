Carnival’s New Cruise Port in The Bahamas Opens This Week

The wait is nearly over, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand new port in The Bahamas opens this week.

10 years ago, Carnival Cruise Line sent a proposal to the Bahamian government to build a private port a few miles east of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

A decade later, this new port named Celebration Key will welcome its first cruise ship when Carnival Vista arrives on Saturday, July 19.

Celebration Key has a pier that can accommodate two cruise ships at the same time. An extension to the pier is planned to allow up to four Carnival cruise ships to visit simultaneously.

The port will have two lagoons including the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean/Bahamas.

The port is divided up into the following five portals:

Paradise Plaza Calypso Lagoon – Adult-friendly lagoon Starfish Lagoon – Family-friendly lagoon Pearl Cove Beach Club – Adults-only beach club Lokono Cove – Artisan retail village

There will be more than 30 food and beverage options on Celebration Key including 14 complimentary food trucks.

For guests who don’t want to stay at the port, excursions will be offered around Grand Bahama Island.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following this past week about this new port:

“Celebration Key is a beautiful destination that I know will be extremely popular with our guests, but it’s also a beautiful representation of the great partnership between Carnival and the people of Grand Bahama.

This is the first major project to be completed on the island of Grand Bahama in 20 years or more, and we’re proud to be the cruise line to bring it to fruition.

We wouldn’t be here today, now just a week from our first official visit with Carnival Vista, without the dedication of hundreds of Bahamians who helped to build Celebration Key.

“We’re proud as well of the hundreds of long-term jobs created by the destination’s daily operations – providing substantial economic benefits to the island while also celebrating Bahamian culture.”

Cruise Fever will be on Celebration Key on Saturday when the first cruise ship visits the port. Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about Celebration Key.