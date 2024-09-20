Carnival Cruise Ship Enters Dry Dock Before 25-Night Sailing from Singapore

After an 18-night Transpacific sailing from California to Japan, Carnival Panorama is currently in dry dock in Singapore for a few weeks.

The Vista-class ship which was built in 2019, will undergo several technical upgrades in addition to overall maintenance.

It is expected that part of these upgrades will include a new paint job, the blue livery across the hull that other Carnival ships have had while in recent dry dock visits.

Details of the exact upgrades will be revealed soon, but public areas and lounges are expected to receive a fresh look.

Carnival Panorama is scheduled to offer a 25-night cruise out of Singapore right after the dry dock is completed. This Carnival Journey sailing will take passengers across the Pacific ocean with a final destination in Long Beach, California.

Ports of call on this October 12 sailing will include ports in Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, and Guam before sailing across the International Date Line.

Passengers will enjoy two port days in Honolulu before taking on the rest of the journey to California, with five sea days prior to reaching their destination.

After the Carnival Journey sailing, the 4,000 passenger ship will offer 5- to 8-night sailings out of Long Beach to the Mexican Riviera.

The ship is expected to remain homeported in California through April of 2026.

In 2023, Carnival Panorama had its funnel removed before heading to a dry dock in Portland Oregon. The removal was necessary so the ship could fit under the bridges along the Columbia River.

At the time, the ship was facing propulsion issues and underwent several other technical overhauls and repairs during its several week dry dock.

Carnival Sunshine is the next ship to head to dry dock for the cruise line, according to the Carnival dry dock schedule.