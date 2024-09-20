Virgin Announces Upgrades to Their First Cruise Ship, Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, is about to go into dry dock for the first time where the vessel will receive new upgrades and updates.

Scarlet Lady will enter dry dock on November 14, 2024 and over the course of two weeks, new features will be added to the ship.

Several Sea Terrance cabins on deck 11 will be converted over to 24 “Seriously Suite” RockStar Quarters, the most popular suites on the ship.

Seriously Suites measure 352 sq. feet with a European king bed, Peek-a-Boo shower, glamorous vanity, in-room record and vinyls, a stocked bar and the brand’s trademark Yellow Leaf hammock.

Six new VIP cabanas with luxe daybeds will overlook the Aquatic Club. The bookable cabanas can be reserved individually or connected for larger group celebrations.

Grounds Club Too is also getting an update.

Grounds Club Too is located in the ship’s Galley (food hall) and will transform at night into a full-service bar with intimate lounge space and elevated cocktails.

The cruise ship’s casino will also be expanded with additional slot machines.

Due to the wildly popular Asian Night Market, “Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle” will welcome a daring, Chinese-inspired menu with craft cocktails.

The raw bar in The Wake will be readapted to display the eatery’s impressive collection of high-end wines.

Lastly, a new mermaid will debut on the bow of the cruise ship.

Nicole Huang, VP of Fleet Experience, gave the following statement about these new upgrades:

“Since her much-anticipated debut in 2021, Scarlet Lady has sailed the world, welcoming hundreds of thousands of Sailors on-board while delivering irresistible vacations. We’re listening and giving travelers more of what they’ve asked for – this includes more suites, luxe new cabanas and fresh, vibey dining concepts – so Sailors can truly live the life of a rockstar.”

Once the cruise ship has completed all of its renovations in dry dock, she’ll make the 16-night trans-Atlantic journey from Rome to Miami.

Once in Miami, Scarlet Lady will sail a series of longer Caribbean voyages. The six-night “Western Caribbean Charm” and eight-night “Eastern Caribbean Antilles” will venture into the tropical Caribbean waters of places like St. Croix, Costa Maya, Roatán, San Juan, Puerto Plata and Bimini.