Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Star of the Seas, reached a new construction milestone when the giant top of the AquaDome was lifted onto the ship.

Star of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean second Icon class ship and will be one of the two largest cruise ships ever built when it debuts in 2025 at more than 250,000 gross tons.

The vessel is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. This latest milestone of lifting the AquaDome onto the ship moves it one step closer to completion.

The 367-ton dome is the largest glass and steel structure lifted onto a cruise ship. After eight months of construction, it took 80 hours to move it onto Star of the Seas. Six hours of precise welding welded it to the ship.

You can watch a short video of the installation of the AquaDome on Star of the Seas below.

The AquaDome will be multi-purpose area offering a 220 degree wraparound views of the ocean.

It will serve as a tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night. This space will host deck-defying shows with high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers and more at the marquee AquaTheater.

The AquaDome Market food hall will have food and drinks for everyone. It will also have Rye & Bean bar, Hooked and The Overlook bar and Overlook Pods for jaw-dropping views.

Star of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral starting in August 2025 and sail seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

All cruises will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.