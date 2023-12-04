Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Jubilee, Their Final Excel Class Ship

Carnival Cruise Line officially added another cruise ship to their fleet today when the cruise line took delivery of Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Jubilee became the 26th cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet and the vessel will enter service at the end of the month. The cruise ship will homeport in Galveston, Texas offering week long cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Jubilee will join Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream homeporting in Galveston.

This marks the fifth ship that has been added to Carnival’s fleet since 2021. The previous four were Mardi Gras, Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Venezia. The cruise line one more ship entering their fleet in 2024, Carnival Firenze.

“Carnival Jubilee is the fifth additional ship we’ve welcomed into our fleet since 2021 and an integral part of our growth strategy. This ship will bring our most dynamic offering of fun to one of our most popular homeports and will be a great addition to our plans to remain the number one cruise line in Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From the thrill of the roller coaster, BOLT, to a piece of paradise at the Serenity retreat, and so much more, we’re delivering a new level of fun for our guests sailing from Galveston that will complement our current and upcoming operations there.”

The ship is Carnival’s third powered by LNG and can carry 6,400 guests at full capacity.

Carnival Jubilee’s first cruise from Galveston will set sail on December 23, 2023, a week long cruise over the Christmas holiday.