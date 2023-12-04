Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Jubilee, Their Final Excel Class...

Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Jubilee, Their Final Excel Class Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line officially added another cruise ship to their fleet today when the cruise line took delivery of Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Jubilee became the 26th cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet and the vessel will enter service at the end of the month. The cruise ship will homeport in Galveston, Texas offering week long cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Jubilee will join Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream homeporting in Galveston.

This marks the fifth ship that has been added to Carnival’s fleet since 2021.  The previous four were Mardi Gras, Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Venezia.  The cruise line one more ship entering their fleet in 2024, Carnival Firenze.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Carnival Jubilee is the fifth additional ship we’ve welcomed into our fleet since 2021 and an integral part of our growth strategy. This ship will bring our most dynamic offering of fun to one of our most popular homeports and will be a great addition to our plans to remain the number one cruise line in Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From the thrill of the roller coaster, BOLT, to a piece of paradise at the Serenity retreat, and so much more, we’re delivering a new level of fun for our guests sailing from Galveston that will complement our current and upcoming operations there.”

The ship is Carnival’s third powered by LNG and can carry 6,400 guests at full capacity.

Carnival Jubilee’s first cruise from Galveston will set sail on December 23, 2023, a week long cruise over the Christmas holiday.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Jubilee, Their Final Excel Class...
Previous article
Margaritaville at Sea Adds Second Cruise Ship and Longer Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved