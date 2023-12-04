Margaritaville at Sea Adds Second Cruise Ship and Longer Cruises

Margaritaville at Sea has purchased a second cruise ship from Carnival Corporation and will offer longer cruises to the Caribbean from Tampa.



The cruise line’s second ship will be named Margaritaville at Sea Islander and will offer four and five night cruises to Key West and Mexico starting in 2024. Ports the cruise ship will visit include Cozumel, Progreso, and Key West. Currently, the cruise line only offers two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach so these new itineraries will be the longest they have ever offered.

The 2,650 passenger cruise ship will span 12 passenger decks and have more than 700 balcony staterooms. The ship is currently receiving a massive renovation that will completely transform the vessel.

All of the 1,100 cabins will receive a radical makeover with all new furnishings and Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

The cruise ship’s atrium will have a unique nautical Margaritaville flip flop and a lively atrium bar. The atrium sours 14 stories and will be the social hub of the cruise ship.

The ship will have a three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea along with family friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide.

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business.” Christopher continued, “We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will sail her first cruise on June 14, 2024, a four night cruise from Tampa with a port stop in Cozumel. Cruises on the ship in 2024 are now open for bookings.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will become the cruise line’s new flagship when she debuts. The vessel was built in 2000 and previously sailed as Costa Atlantica.