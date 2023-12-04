Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsConstruction Begins on Cruise Line's First Ship

Construction Begins on Cruise Line’s First Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Four Seasons Yacht celebrated the start of construction on their first ship when the first piece of steel was cut at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Four Seasons Yachts

Four Seasons is the latest luxury hotel brand to launch a cruise line. Their first ship will debut in late 2025 and offer cruises from Miami to the Caribbean. Demand is so great for this new ship that reservations are by invitation only right now. However, the cruise line does have a waitlist that guests can sign up for.

The first yacht from Four Seasons will have 95 suites and will redefine luxury at sea. The largest suite will be located in the ship’s funnel and offer 9,500 square feet of living space.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Four Seasons Yachts, gave the following statement: “Today is cause for great celebration, as this moment marks the beginning of the highly-anticipated ship building process. We are officially on our way to creating this ‘category of one’ Four Seasons Yacht and this ceremonial start button will forever be remembered as a beloved milestone in this elegant vessel’s history.”

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons, said, “As we eagerly approach the inaugural voyage of Four Seasons Yachts in 2025, I am proud to celebrate this exciting steel cutting milestone with our valued partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and Fincantieri. Four Seasons Yachts will be another incredible luxury journey for our guests, complementing our Private Jet and Drive experiences and building upon the strength of our portfolio of iconic hotels and resorts worldwide.”

Four Seasons Yachts will begin sailing from Miami in late 2025. After a season in Miami, the ship will move to the Mediterranean for cruises in Europe.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsConstruction Begins on Cruise Line's First Ship
Previous article
Celebrity Ascent’s Specialty Dining: Where to Eat and How Much it Costs
Next article
Margaritaville at Sea Adds Second Cruise Ship and Longer Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved