Construction Begins on Cruise Line’s First Ship

Four Seasons Yacht celebrated the start of construction on their first ship when the first piece of steel was cut at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Four Seasons is the latest luxury hotel brand to launch a cruise line. Their first ship will debut in late 2025 and offer cruises from Miami to the Caribbean. Demand is so great for this new ship that reservations are by invitation only right now. However, the cruise line does have a waitlist that guests can sign up for.

The first yacht from Four Seasons will have 95 suites and will redefine luxury at sea. The largest suite will be located in the ship’s funnel and offer 9,500 square feet of living space.

Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Four Seasons Yachts, gave the following statement: “Today is cause for great celebration, as this moment marks the beginning of the highly-anticipated ship building process. We are officially on our way to creating this ‘category of one’ Four Seasons Yacht and this ceremonial start button will forever be remembered as a beloved milestone in this elegant vessel’s history.”

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons, said, “As we eagerly approach the inaugural voyage of Four Seasons Yachts in 2025, I am proud to celebrate this exciting steel cutting milestone with our valued partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and Fincantieri. Four Seasons Yachts will be another incredible luxury journey for our guests, complementing our Private Jet and Drive experiences and building upon the strength of our portfolio of iconic hotels and resorts worldwide.”

Four Seasons Yachts will begin sailing from Miami in late 2025. After a season in Miami, the ship will move to the Mediterranean for cruises in Europe.