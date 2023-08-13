Carnival Cruise Line Offering $25 Deposits on Specific Cabins

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a “More=Merrier Sale” that has deposits as low as $25 per person on specific cabins.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

There’s never been a better time to book a family cruise on Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line has lowered cruise deposits when three or more guests stay in a cabin to just $25 each on cruises that depart through May 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line’s “More=Merrier Sale” includes the following:

Save up to $125 per cabin

$25 deposits for cabins of 3 guests or more

Good on most cruises through May 2024

Ends on Monday, August 14, 2024

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

$25 per person deposit applies to triple, quad, and quint occupancy. Deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all cruise ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Sponsored Links



Offer is applicable on select sailings through May 2024. Offer is not valid on Carnival Australia voyages. Offer applies to new bookings made by August 14, 2023. Please request rate code PHY.

For complete terms and conditions of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.