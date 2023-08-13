Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Offering $25 Deposits on Specific Cabins

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a “More=Merrier Sale” that has deposits as low as $25 per person on specific cabins.

There’s never been a better time to book a family cruise on Carnival Cruise Line.  The cruise line has lowered cruise deposits when three or more guests stay in a cabin to just $25 each on cruises that depart through May 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line’s “More=Merrier Sale” includes the following:

$25 per person deposit applies to triple, quad, and quint occupancy. Deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all cruise ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Offer is applicable on select sailings through May 2024. Offer is not valid on Carnival Australia voyages. Offer applies to new bookings made by August 14, 2023. Please request rate code PHY.

For complete terms and conditions of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
