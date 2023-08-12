Caribbean Cruise Port Will Have More Ships Visit Than Ever Before

A cruise port in the Caribbean is expecting a record breaking winter season coming up with more cruise ships visiting than ever before.



Cruise Barbados announced that the 2023-2024 season will bring in 741,265 passengers on 407 ship visits that will take place from October through April.

Cruise lines scheduled to visit Barbados include Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Viking.

“We are grateful to witness this remarkable level of recovery after years of struggle throughout the pandemic. It has emboldened us to emerge stronger than ever before, steadfastly building a brighter future,” said Cruise Barbados’ Senior Business Development Officer Tia Broomes. “With more than 25 major cruise lines calling to the Port of Bridgetown, we welcome all vacationers to explore the unforgettable and immersive excursions our island has to offer, including the signature cave experiences, swimming with the turtles, scuba diving, amazing culinary and authentic cultural experiences.”

Barbados has been nicknamed “The Gem of the Caribbean,” proven by the variety of awards it has won. In 2018, Barbados took home 13 awards in the TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards, including Top Hotels Overall, Luxury and Best Service.

It also boasts the Star Winter Sun Destination Award three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019, at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards and Destination of the Year by Seatrade Cruise Awards in 2020.

Barbados was also recently awarded the Green Destination Story Award by ITB Berlin, the largest trade show in the world, which recognized destinations that are committed to sustainable tourism and has made efforts to reduce their environmental impact.