Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCaribbean Cruise Port Will Have More Ships Visit Than Ever Before

Caribbean Cruise Port Will Have More Ships Visit Than Ever Before

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise port in the Caribbean is expecting a record breaking winter season coming up with more cruise ships visiting than ever before.

Cruise Barbados announced that the 2023-2024 season will bring in 741,265 passengers on 407 ship visits that will take place from October through April.

Cruise lines scheduled to visit Barbados include Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Viking.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“We are grateful to witness this remarkable level of recovery after years of struggle throughout the pandemic. It has emboldened us to emerge stronger than ever before, steadfastly building a brighter future,” said Cruise Barbados’ Senior Business Development Officer Tia Broomes. “With more than 25 major cruise lines calling to the Port of Bridgetown, we welcome all vacationers to explore the unforgettable and immersive excursions our island has to offer, including the signature cave experiences, swimming with the turtles, scuba diving, amazing culinary and authentic cultural experiences.”

Sponsored Links

Barbados has been nicknamed “The Gem of the Caribbean,” proven by the variety of awards it has won. In 2018, Barbados took home 13 awards in the TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards, including Top Hotels Overall, Luxury and Best Service.

It also boasts the Star Winter Sun Destination Award three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019, at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards and Destination of the Year by Seatrade Cruise Awards in 2020.

Barbados was also recently awarded the Green Destination Story Award by ITB Berlin, the largest trade show in the world, which recognized destinations that are committed to sustainable tourism and has made efforts to reduce their environmental impact.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCaribbean Cruise Port Will Have More Ships Visit Than Ever Before
Previous article
Wave Goodbye: 5 Things That Could Disappear from Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,436FollowersFollow
9,768FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share