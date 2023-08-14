Another New Cruise Ship Sailing First Cruise

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Another new cruise ship is departing on its maiden voyage today. Royal Caribbean’s luxury cruise line, Silversea Cruises, saw their newest cruise ship enter service, the 12th in their fleet.

Silver Nova embarks on her maiden voyage from Venice, Italy today, a week long cruise that will visit Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split, and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro.

Silver Nova is the first Nova class ship from the cruise line and is also one of the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury cruise ships ever built.

“Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”

Silver Nova offers an incredible space-to-guest ratio of 75 gross tons per guest and has a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.3.  The ship holds 728 guests in 13 different categories of suites, each one includes butler service.

“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, president, Silversea Cruises. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova’s amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship.”

Following her maiden cruise, Silver Nova will spend the summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, she will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 ports in 18 countries.

Silver Nova is the first new cruise ship launched this year from Royal Caribbean Group and becomes the company’s 64th ship in their global fleet.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
