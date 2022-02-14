Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

70 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska this summer.



In addition, Carnival Cruise Line also announced new cruise ship assignments for Jacksonville and Port Canaveral. When the 2022 Alaska season opens, all of Carnival’s U.S. based cruise ships will be back in service.

Here are the latest ship deployment changes for Carnival Cruise Line:

Beginning in early March, four Carnival cruise ships will orchestrate a series of moves worthy of a synchronized sailing competition as the remaining U.S. homeports return to service, resulting in new homeports for some ships and new seasonal service for others.

Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective April 23, 2022 to October 13, 2022.

Carnival Freedom will be moving from Miami to Port Canaveral to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective April 21 through October 15, 2022.

Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the April 17 Carnival Journeys cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through September 2022. These itineraries will open for sale later today. Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Upon completion of the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Splendor will return to Australia with a new Journeys cruise to Sydney, Australia, that will be available soon.

Carnival Spirit will sail the Carnival Journeys cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying booked guests and travel advisors about these changes, which will result in the transfer of reservations to the new ship assignments. Guests impacted by these changes will not have access to their booking for up to two weeks as Carnival completes the process to move their bookings to the new ships and provide equivalent accommodations.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process. We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.