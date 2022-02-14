Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
70 Shares
Share70
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska this summer.

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line also announced new cruise ship assignments for Jacksonville and Port Canaveral. When the 2022 Alaska season opens, all of Carnival’s U.S. based cruise ships will be back in service.

Here are the latest ship deployment changes for Carnival Cruise Line:

Beginning in early March, four Carnival cruise ships will orchestrate a series of moves worthy of a synchronized sailing competition as the remaining U.S. homeports return to service, resulting in new homeports for some ships and new seasonal service for others.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective April 23, 2022 to October 13, 2022.

Carnival Freedom will be moving from Miami to Port Canaveral to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective April 21 through October 15, 2022.

Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the April 17 Carnival Journeys cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through September 2022. These itineraries will open for sale later today. Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom.

View Best Deals on Carnival Cruises

Upon completion of the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Splendor will return to Australia with a new Journeys cruise to Sydney, Australia, that will be available soon.

Carnival Spirit will sail the Carnival Journeys cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying booked guests and travel advisors about these changes, which will result in the transfer of reservations to the new ship assignments. Guests impacted by these changes will not have access to their booking for up to two weeks as Carnival completes the process to move their bookings to the new ships and provide equivalent accommodations.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process. We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's next new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, reached a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first time. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year. Carnival Sensation...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,440FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's next new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, reached a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first time. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Leaving the Fleet in 2022

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year. Carnival Sensation...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Over 100,000 Passengers Have Cruised on Carnival’s Newest Ship

Ben Souza -
Over 110,000 passengers have taken a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska...

Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June. Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
70 Shares
Share70
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share