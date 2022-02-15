Carnival Cruise Line Offering 17 Special Cruises Over the Next Few Weeks

Carnival Cruise Line is offering 17 special themed cruises this year as the cruise line celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2022. The cruises will have everything from a Baked Alaska Parade, cruise ship meetups at sea, and a throwback menu one evening on the cruise.



These Sailabration cruises officially kick off later this week and will run over the next month through March 10, 2022. They will feature at-sea cruise ship meetups, special menus, entertainment, and programming.

Before stepping on board, guests will be welcomed into Carnival Cruise Line’s cruise terminals-turned-birthday parties with fun music, signage and décor. Upon embarkation, the celebration begins as each cruise ship will host a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party where guests are invited to wear their favorite Carnival gear, vintage or modern, as Playlist Productions cast members join the ships’ Cruise Director, Fun Squad and DJs to rock to festive tunes.

Other unique entertainment that will debut on the Sailabrations will include Carnival Cruise Line themed puzzles; 1972 fun-fact trivia with commemorative 50th Birthday medallions; a Build-A-Bear Birthday Party featuring the debut of a special-edition cuddly bear; and a Rollin’ In Riches casino event.

The 17 themed Sailabrations will allow guests to not only celebrate with each other on board but also with other Carnival cruise ships. Ships throughout the Carnival fleet will meet to host the biggest birthday parties at sea. The meetups include:

March 5: Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle (Baja, Mexico, outside Ensenada)

March 7: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista (Western Caribbean, between Cozumel and Costa Maya)

March 9: Carnival Conquest, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Sunshine (The Bahamas, between Eleuthera and Nassau)

March 11: Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama (Baja, Mexico, outside Ensenada)

What would be the grandest birthday party if not for the biggest Ship-Tok at sea? Taught and led by the ships’ Cruise Director and Fun Squad, the choregraphed dance is inspired by Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday and will be posted on TikTok. Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to show their Carnival spirit.

Guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in a specially curated commemorative dining menu for one night that features some of the most popular Carnival dishes from the past 50 years.

A selection of all-new birthday-themed beverages will debut on these sailings, including a Birthday Bellini at Seaday Brunch, a special Carnival Birthday Beer from Carnival’s own brewmasters that will be both canned and on tap, and Carnival’s 50th Birthday Tini.

And where there’s dining on Carnival Cruise Line, there’s entertainment. Guests can also expect to witness Carnival’s original main dining room show set to Bob Marley’s classic “Could You Be Loved,” as well as a Baked Alaska Farewell Parade on the final evening reminiscent of the line’s earlier days. The Baked Alaska Farewell Parade will take place on all Sailabration cruises with an exception for Carnival Ecstasy.

Carnival Miracle will be the first Sailabration cruise to set sail when it leaves Long Beach, California on February 20 on a Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii. Most other Sailabrations will depart the week of March 5.