Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Kids Can Sail on Carnival Cruise Ships for Just $1

Kids Can Sail on Carnival Cruise Ships for Just $1

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line carries more kids on their cruise ship than any other cruise line. For a limited time, Carnival is offering cruise fares for kids for just $1.

Carnival is offering deals on last minute cruises that is part of their Funderstruck campaign. The cruise line has two different deals going on right now. The first has balcony cabins for the price of an ocean view and the other is kids sail for just $1.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Balcony Sale includes the following:

The $1 kids cruise fare offer applies to the interior guarantee (IS) category only. Carnival Cruise Line will assign the stateroom at a later time. The rate code for this deal is P3P.

The balcony upgrade offer is applicable on select 2-6 day sailings through June 2022. Applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on February 14, 2022 and 11:59 PM on February 15, 2022. Offer does not apply to Carnival Australia. Please request rate code PPH.

This promotional offer is applicable for 1st/2nd guests only, 3rd/4th/5th guests are responsible for prevailing cruise rates.

For complete terms and details on this latest sale from Carnival, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
