Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June.



Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from Los Angeles on June 25, 2022 and offer 16 voyages that will range from four to 16 days in length.

These new cruises open for bookings on February 16, 2022. The cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles, is offering its summer season of sailings, perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations onboard Sapphire Princess.

The 2,670-guest MedallionClass cruise ship features more than 700 balconies, world-class dining and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture and cuisine.

A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by Feb. 24, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).

Sapphire Princess offers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.