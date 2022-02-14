Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June.

Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from Los Angeles on June 25, 2022 and offer 16 voyages that will range from four to 16 days in length.

These new cruises open for bookings on February 16, 2022. The cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles, is offering its summer season of sailings, perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations onboard Sapphire Princess.

The 2,670-guest MedallionClass cruise ship features more than 700 balconies, world-class dining and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture and cuisine.

Sponsored Links

A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by Feb. 24, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).

Sapphire Princess offers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles
Previous articleCabin Upgrades on Cruises and the Best Ways to Get Them
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Offering 7% Back When You Use Shipboard Account in Port

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has expanded contactless payments in ports and the cruise line is offering 7% back in onboard credit when cruisers use their ship...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest and latest Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess. The cruise line now has 15 MedallionClass ships...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is adding a new perk tomorrow to their Best Sale Only that will be available for only 72 hours. Princess Cruises has announced...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,440FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Offering 7% Back When You Use Shipboard Account in Port

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has expanded contactless payments in ports and the cruise line is offering 7% back in onboard credit when cruisers use their ship...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest and latest Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess. The cruise line now has 15 MedallionClass ships...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Adding New Perk to Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is adding a new perk tomorrow to their Best Sale Only that will be available for only 72 hours. Princess Cruises has announced...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Brings Back Their Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has brought back their Best Sale Ever that offers five free perks when you book a cruise on one of their premium...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska...

Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June. Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share