Bravo’s Captain Sandy Yawn Will Serve as Co-Godmother of Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has announced that Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn will join sister Michelle Dunham and the two will serve as co-godmothers of the cruise line’s next new ship, Celebrity Ascent.



Captain Sandy and Michelle will now join an illustrious group of admired, purposeful and inspirational women who hold the role of Godmother for a Celebrity Cruises ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Godmothers of the previous Edge Series ships include Simone Biles, 19-time World Champion and seven-time Olympic Medalist who christened the most recent ship, Celebrity Beyond, in 2022; Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of international nonprofit Girls Who Code who named Celebrity Apex in 2021; and Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate and activist, who introduced the revolutionary ship class when Edge launched in 2018.

Sponsored Links



“We are honored to have Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle join the legacy of Celebrity’s Godmothers, as they are both inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in the world,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President. “Captain Sandy’s life story is one of resilience, leadership and strength, as a pioneer in the maritime industry and as an inspirational role model for young women. Her sister Michelle is a tireless advocate for children with autism and shows us what is possible when you follow your vision for a better world. Both women live by Celebrity’s values, and we have no doubt they are the perfect choices for Ascent.”

Celebrity Ascent is the fourth and final Edge class ship from Celebrity Cruises.

The cruise ship will debut later this year and sail cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.