Another Cruise Line Ditches Testing for Unvaccinated Guests

Cruise lines continue to eliminate COVID-19 health protocols and Holland America Line is the latest to eliminate their testing requirement for unvaccinated guests on most cruises from U.S. ports.



Effectively immediately, unvaccinated guests sailing on “Standard Protocol” cruises on Holland America Line will no longer need a test prior to sailing. Checks of individual guest vaccination status will be discontinued on Standard Protocol voyages as well (unless required by destinations).

Key facts for Standard Protocol cruises (not including designated remote voyages):

Evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation is no longer required

Pre-cruise testing is not required

The simpler protocols now also include Panama Canal transits up to 15 nights

“Our guests continue to show their excitement to return to cruising, and this is another step toward making it as easy as possible for them to safely explore the world in a way they love,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Guests on Enhanced Protocol voyages will be provided additional information about protocols based on ports visited.

Guests can continue to submit documents electronically or use the VeriFLY app ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process.