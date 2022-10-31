Carnival Cruise Line Will Have 2 Cruise Ships Enter Service Next Week

Carnival Cruise Line, one of the world’s largest cruise lines with 22 cruise ships in their fleet, will have two more ships enter service next week.



Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and largest ship, Carnival Celebration, will enter service on November 6. The maiden cruise on Carnival Celebration will be a 14 night voyage from Southampton to Miami.

Once the ship arrives in Miami, the vessel will be christened on November 20. After a six day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean on November 21, Carnival Celebration will start sailing week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean on November 27.

Carnival Celebration is the cruise line’s second Excel class ship, the largest in their fleet. The vessel will have many of the same features as sister ship Mardi Gras including the roller coaster BOLT.

The cruise ship will also have never before seen live entertainment with new production shows, aerialist acts, game shows, and parties. Carnival Celebration’s unique offerings have been designed to be as much celebrations as they are performances, with elevated and engaging presentations, upbeat vibes, energetic music, playful choreography, colorful scenes, and tons of fun.

Carnival Celebration will also have a Miami theme zone called 820 Biscayne, named after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters.

On Deck 8, in the same location as La Piazza on sister ship Mardi Gras, 820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues but with influences and design elements that reflect the urban-meets-laid back vibes of Miami, perfect for relaxing and people watching or enjoying fresh sea air and ocean views.

Carnival Celebration will sail from the newly renovated and enlarged Terminal F at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Carnival Celebration is not the only cruise ship entering service with Carnival Cruise Line next Sunday. Carnival Luminosa will also make its debut after a conversion from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.

Carnival Luminosa will be the fifth Spirit class ship in Carnival’s fleet. The cruise ship will spend a season sailing a variety of cruises from Brisbane, Australia before crossing the Pacific for the 2023 Alaska season.

Once in Seattle, the ship will offer seven night cruises to Alaska through the middle of September.