7 Princess Cruise Ships Sailing Cruises to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises will have seven cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2023 across 14 different itineraries.

Discovery Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess will all be sailing to Alaska this year with each one offering a glacier viewing experience.

The cruise line has added a Wild for Seafood menu this year to go along with their Garden-to-Table menu for guests who add in a stay at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge.

This year guests can also enjoy new Alaska seafood bowls offered in World Fresh Marketplace daily, featuring the freshest salmon available. Other new offerings include Steelhead Salmon Carpaccio, King Salmon with Razor Clams and an authentic Alaskan Crab Cake.

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

Guests sailing on a Princess cruise ship can enjoy voyages from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier) as well as cruisetours which take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska – where they seamlessly transfer from ship, to train to Denali, all in one day.

Princess Cruises takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. In addition to Glacier Bay National Park, Princess ships also visit College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord.

Princess Cruises’ Direct-to-the Wilderness rail service takes guests from the ship through the heart of Alaska with breathtaking scenery to the Denali-based wilderness lodges for more time to explore the interior of this vast state.

Every cruisetour itinerary offered by Princess Cruises includes Denali National Park.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
