Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's 5 Savings on Cruises End Today

Carnival Cruise Line’s 5 Savings on Cruises End Today

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering five different savings on cruises that includes free upgrades to up to 40% off cruise fares.
Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line is known as America’s Cruise Line and they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line.  The are offering a Spring Savings Early Saver Bonus Sale that ends today.

This sale from Carnival includes the following:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • Up to 40% off cruises
  • 50% off cruise deposits
  • Up to $50 in onboard spending money
  • Free cabin upgrades
  • Bonus savings up to $50 off
  • Good on cruises through April 2025
  • Offer Ends on April 15, 2023
  • View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day cruises, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day cruises.

Sponsored Links

Instant savings are included in the price, based on availability, and will vary based on the duration of the cruise. Instant savings amounts are provided as follows: 2-5 day cruises – $12.50 per person, up to $25 per room, 6+ day cruises – $25 per person, up to $50 per cabin.

50% Reduced deposit is applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony).

Offer applies to new bookings made between April 10, 2023 and April 15, 2023. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities.

Offer is applicable on cruises through April 2025 where Early Saver is available.

Request rate code OLS to take advantage of this sale from Carnival.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact you local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's 5 Savings on Cruises End Today
Previous article
7 Princess Cruise Ships Sailing Cruises to Alaska in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,286FollowersFollow
8,701FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share