Carnival Cruise Line’s 5 Savings on Cruises End Today

Carnival Cruise Line is offering five different savings on cruises that includes free upgrades to up to 40% off cruise fares.



Carnival Cruise Line is known as America’s Cruise Line and they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. The are offering a Spring Savings Early Saver Bonus Sale that ends today.

This sale from Carnival includes the following:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Up to 40% off cruises

50% off cruise deposits

Up to $50 in onboard spending money

Free cabin upgrades

Bonus savings up to $50 off

Good on cruises through April 2025

Offer Ends on April 15, 2023

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day cruises, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day cruises.

Sponsored Links



Instant savings are included in the price, based on availability, and will vary based on the duration of the cruise. Instant savings amounts are provided as follows: 2-5 day cruises – $12.50 per person, up to $25 per room, 6+ day cruises – $25 per person, up to $50 per cabin.

50% Reduced deposit is applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony).

Offer applies to new bookings made between April 10, 2023 and April 15, 2023. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities.

Offer is applicable on cruises through April 2025 where Early Saver is available.

Request rate code OLS to take advantage of this sale from Carnival.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact you local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.