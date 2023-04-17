First Caribbean Cruises Announced for New Princess Cruise Ship

The first cruises to the Caribbean on the next new cruise ship from Princess Cruises, Sun Princess, have been announced for 2024 and 2025.

Sun Princess will be the largest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet when the vessel debuts in early 2024. After a reason of sailing in the Mediterranean, the cruise ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and offer the following cruises from Port Everglades:

5-day Caribbean Getaway kicks off the Caribbean season with visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas including a late night in San Juan and a visit to the cruise line’s private island resort Princess Cays

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and a visit to Princess Cays

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico including stops in Cozumel, Belize City and Roatan

Combine the 7-day Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean for the ultimate 14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer

“We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The warmth, pristine beauty, and crystal-clear waters found throughout the Caribbean form an idyllic backdrop for our iconic new ship and create the perfect setting for Princess guests to enjoy the stunning views and playful adventure that are magnified on this beautiful, iconic new ship.”

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest cruise ship will offer an array of exciting new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

The first 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and Europe are currently on sale, and Caribbean cruises will go on sale April 19, 2023.