7 Best Cruise Deals Offered by Cruise Lines Right Now

Cruise lines are offering their best cruise deals right now that include everything from free cabin upgrades (including Penthouse Suites) to kids cruise for free to 50% off all cruises (Norwegian Cruise Line).



Here are the seven best cruise deals right now offered by different cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering 30% off every guest and kids sail for free when the cruise is booked by January 31, 2023. In addition, the cruise line is offering flash deals this month like $550 instant savings and discounts on beverage and dining packages, shore excursions, internet and more. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Regent is one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines and they are offering a generous free two category suite upgrade all the way up to a Penthouse Suite. They are also offering 50% reduced deposits for those living in the U.S. and Canada.

Over 400 cruises are included in this offer and the cruise line is also offering up to 20% off 16 destination focused cruises in Europe. View Prices on Cruises on Regent

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a flash sale for the next few days that has 50% off all cruises, $250 free with CruiseFirst, free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, shore excursions, and more. View Prices on Cruises on NCL

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering a 20th anniversary sale which includes a choice of either free Shore Excursions, a free House Beverage Package, or free Shipboard Credit plus a 20th Anniversary Bonus Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on all bookings, no matter which OLife Choice amenity is chosen. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering 35% off cruise fares, up to $150 in onboard spending credit, and over $950 of additional value when you purchase Princess Plus. Princess Plus includes drink packages, WiFi, gratuities, fitness classes, and premium desserts. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering their biggest offer of the year during their Semi-Annual Sale. The second guest in a stateroom is 75% off, additional savings up to $800 per cabin, and up to $800 in credit to spend on the cruise ship. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival, America’s Cruise Line, is offering up to 35% off cruises on sailings through September 2023. Cruise fares are as low as $138 per person. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

Bonus Deal: Viking – To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Viking is offering $25 cruise deposits, special fares, and free airfare on river cruises in Europe. Viking has been named the Best River Cruise Line by many travel publications. View Prices on River Cruises on Viking

For complete terms and details of the different deals that cruise lines are running right now, contact your local travel professional or visit each cruise line’s website. All deals were verified at the time of press and are subject to change based on demand.