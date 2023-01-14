7 Best Cruises to Take This Summer in 2023

34 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Summer will be here before you know it. So, now is the time to start preparing for that summer cruise. And there are a few destinations that are just perfect for a mid-year sailing.

When summer comes around, the best way to beat the heat and explore the world is to take a cruise. Whether it’s a short weekend getaway or a longer vacation, cruising is an ideal way to enjoy your time off and turn those vacation days into sailing days!

We have put together a list of the best summer cruise destinations that are ideal for the hot days of summer.

Alaska

Alaska is a stunning destination that has something magical to offer travelers of all kinds. In the summertime, it’s made even more special with its seemingly endless days and gorgeous sunny weather. Taking a cruise to Alaska in the summer can be an incredible experience that you’ll never forget.

Cruises typically begin in Seattle or Vancouver, two cities known for their vibrant culture and waterfront views. From there, guests will embark on a journey that brings them through breathtaking scenery and unforgettable sights like glaciers, icebergs and lush forests. Along the way they’ll get to explore unique ports of call while experiencing everything from kayaking and fishing to hiking or shopping for local handicrafts.

With so much natural beauty just waiting to be admired, taking a cruise to Alaska in the summer is sure to delight any traveler looking for an exciting adventure in one of North America’s most picturesque locations.

The Norwegian Fjords

A cruise to Norway’s majestic fjords is an experience like no other. From the mesmerizing midnight sun of summer, to the spectacular sea cliffs and mountainous landscapes, a Norwegian Fjord cruise offers a unique opportunity to explore one of Europe’s most picturesque regions.

With so much to see and do, it’s easy to get lost in the beauty that Norway has to offer. Whether you choose a day trip or plan a longer journey along Norway’s coastline and into its fjords, you can expect plenty of breathtaking sights along the way.

On my first Norwegian fjord cruise I was constantly amazed at the natural beauty of my surroundings. Every twist and turn of the fjords offered up better and better views, and when it came time to get off the ship and explore, the hospitality of the Norwegian people was warm and refreshing. Just get used to lots of stories about trolls and soak in the culture as well.

The Mediterranean

Taking a cruise to the Mediterranean in the summer allows for a wonderful opportunity for adventure and relaxation. Explore ancient ruins, relax on renowned beaches, and witness historic sites that have stood for centuries. A trip to the Mediterranean during the summer season comes with many advantages, from perfect temperatures to amazing sights.

The sun-soaked destination offers up days of swimming and soaking up rays on the beach followed by evenings filled with bustling nightlife in fashionable cities like Barcelona or Rome. If you’re looking for something more low key there are plenty of picturesque towns where you can experience local culture while still enjoying beautiful weather.

The days can be spent discovering history while admiring stunning architecture or simply relaxing in one of the many outdoor cafes before sailing off into sunset aboard your cruise ship.

Bermuda

A cruise to Bermuda in the summer is a great way to relax and get away from it all. From pristine white sand beaches to colorful coral reefs, Bermuda offers something for everyone. On board a cruise ship, you can experience the best of what this tropical paradise has to offer while enjoying world-class amenities and service.

I was blown away by my cruise to Bermuda. I recommend finding an itinerary that stays in Bermuda for at least 3 or 4 days so you can really experience this amazing location. You will want the extra time to explore the beaches, soak in the history and culture, and really embrace the friendliness of the people.

Bermuda is known for its crystal clear waters and picturesque scenery, making it an ideal destination for those looking for some sun and relaxation. There are plenty of activities available both on land and at sea, from hiking trails that take you through lush forests or scuba diving along the reef-lined coastlines.

Canada & New England

Taking a cruise to Canada and New England in the summer is one of the most popular options for travelers wanting to explore the typically colder regions of North America when the cold weather is also on vacation.

With so much lush scenery, coastal beauty, and historical sites all within reach, it’s no wonder why this cruise has become one of the most sought-after cruises in the summer.

Cruising through Canada and New England offers travelers a chance to explore some spectacular sights. From rugged coastlines dotted with charming fishing villages and hidden coves, to picturesque lighthouses perched atop dramatic cliffs, there’s something around every corner that will give you another reason to keep taking pictures.

The summer weather along New England’s coastline is typically warm and sunny, with comfortable temperatures that range from the high 60s to the low 80s. The lush green landscape is in full bloom, making for stunning views as you explore the region.

Some of the charming towns and villages that dot the region host summer festivals and events as well.

The Baltics

If you are looking for a unique and unforgettable vacation experience, then you should take a cruise to the Baltics in the summer. Cruise ships operating in this region offer an unrivaled mix of culture, history, and breathtaking scenery. The Baltics are comprised of countries including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – all of which offer stunning natural beauty as well as captivating towns and cities.

A Baltic cruise is ideal for those who wish to truly explore the local culture of these countries. Cruises that dock in ports such as Tallinn (Estonia), Riga (Latvia) or Helsinki (Finland), let passengers spend time exploring each city’s grand architecture and sample delicious local cuisine.

The South Pacific

When it comes to vacationing, there is something special about the South Pacific. For those looking for a truly unique experience this summer, a cruise through the South Pacific offers unparalleled beauty and adventure. Not only can you enjoy stunning views of coral reefs and white sand beaches, but you can also explore vibrant cultures and exotic wildlife.

A cruise in the South Pacific offers so much more than just an amazing view. You can choose from a variety of activities tailored to your interests such as snorkeling, kayaking, fishing or scuba diving. With plenty of time to relax on deck or poolside with a refreshing cocktail in hand, it’s no wonder why taking a cruise is one of the most popular ways to spend your vacation.

Conclusion

While many will opt for a Caribbean cruise in the summer while the kids are out of school, don’t forget that some regions of the world are best explored during those July – August months. While I do love the Caribbean I prefer to visit in the Fall or Winter so I can escape the cold. Whatever you decide to do I hope this lists helps give you some wanderlust at least. And now it’s time to start planning for that summer cruise this year.