Sponsored Links
Cruise FactsMost Popular Cruise Lines and Ships of 2022: Report Released by CruiseCompete

Most Popular Cruise Lines and Ships of 2022: Report Released by CruiseCompete

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise FactsCruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Now with over 1 million members, CruiseCompete just released their annual report for 2022.  The CruiseTrends report is based on actual requests and transactions by users of the cruise-comparison website.

royal caribbean harmony of the seas pool deck at dusk

The report compiles data from 12 different categories, including the most popular cruise lines, cruise ships, cruise regions, departure ports, cabin types and more.

The categories below are based on the report and listed in order of popularity, meaning they are ranked by the total number of requests by CruiseCompete’s users.

Sponsored Links

Here are the findings of the full 2022 annual report, showing the top 5 in each category:

 

Most popular cruise lines

Premium Luxury River
Royal Caribbean International Oceania Cruises Viking River
Celebrity Cruises Azamara American Cruise Lines
Norwegian Cruise Line Cunard Line American Queen Voyages
Carnival Cruise Line Silversea Cruises AmaWaterways
Princess Cruises Windstar Cruises Scenic

 

Most popular cruise ships

Premium Luxury River
Oasis of the Seas Queen Mary 2 Emerald Waterways Ships
Harmony of the Seas Oceania Riviera American Duchess
Wonder of the Seas Oceania Marina American Queen
Symphony of the Seas Azamara Pursuit American Countess
Allure of the Seas Azamara Onward American Heritage

Most popular cruise regions

Premium Luxury River
Caribbean Europe Europe
North America Mediterranean North America
Central America North America Mediterranean
Europe Caribbean Asia/Far East
Mediterranean South America Africa

Most popular cruise departure ports

Premium Luxury River
Fort Lauderdale Miami Amsterdam
Miami Barcelona Budapest
Port Canaveral Southampton Paris
Los Angeles Piraeus New Orleans
Galveston Lisbon Basel

Most popular cruise ports of call

Premium Luxury River
Nassau Kusadasi Cologne
Cozumel Gustavia Budapest
CocoCay Roseau Vienna
Costa Maya Monte Carlo Koblenz
Philipsburg San Juan Strasbourg

Most popular countries visited

Premium Luxury River
Bahamas United States Germany
Mexico Spain France
United States Italy United States
Virgin Islands (US) Greece Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles France Hungary

Most popular sailing months requested

Premium Luxury River
December 2022 December 2022 October 2022
January 2023 January 2023 September 2022
November 2022 November 2022 August 2022
October 2022 August 2022 May 2023
July 2022 October 2022 July 2022

Booking window: # of days between cruise booking date and sail date

Premium Luxury River
182 254 271

 

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Cruise FactsMost Popular Cruise Lines and Ships of 2022: Report Released by CruiseCompete
Previous article
37% of Brits Prefer Solo Travel Cruise Line’s Study Finds
Next article
19 Things You Should Do on Cruise Embarkation Day in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,107FollowersFollow
7,887FollowersFollow
60,200SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share