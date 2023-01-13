Most Popular Cruise Lines and Ships of 2022: Report Released by CruiseCompete

Now with over 1 million members, CruiseCompete just released their annual report for 2022. The CruiseTrends report is based on actual requests and transactions by users of the cruise-comparison website.
The report compiles data from 12 different categories, including the most popular cruise lines, cruise ships, cruise regions, departure ports, cabin types and more.
The categories below are based on the report and listed in order of popularity, meaning they are ranked by the total number of requests by CruiseCompete’s users.
Here are the findings of the full 2022 annual report, showing the top 5 in each category:
Most popular cruise lines
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Royal Caribbean International
|Oceania Cruises
|Viking River
|Celebrity Cruises
|Azamara
|American Cruise Lines
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|Cunard Line
|American Queen Voyages
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Silversea Cruises
|AmaWaterways
|Princess Cruises
|Windstar Cruises
|Scenic
Most popular cruise ships
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Oasis of the Seas
|Queen Mary 2
|Emerald Waterways Ships
|Harmony of the Seas
|Oceania Riviera
|American Duchess
|Wonder of the Seas
|Oceania Marina
|American Queen
|Symphony of the Seas
|Azamara Pursuit
|American Countess
|Allure of the Seas
|Azamara Onward
|American Heritage
Most popular cruise regions
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Caribbean
|Europe
|Europe
|North America
|Mediterranean
|North America
|Central America
|North America
|Mediterranean
|Europe
|Caribbean
|Asia/Far East
|Mediterranean
|South America
|Africa
Most popular cruise departure ports
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Fort Lauderdale
|Miami
|Amsterdam
|Miami
|Barcelona
|Budapest
|Port Canaveral
|Southampton
|Paris
|Los Angeles
|Piraeus
|New Orleans
|Galveston
|Lisbon
|Basel
Most popular cruise ports of call
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Nassau
|Kusadasi
|Cologne
|Cozumel
|Gustavia
|Budapest
|CocoCay
|Roseau
|Vienna
|Costa Maya
|Monte Carlo
|Koblenz
|Philipsburg
|San Juan
|Strasbourg
Most popular countries visited
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|Bahamas
|United States
|Germany
|Mexico
|Spain
|France
|United States
|Italy
|United States
|Virgin Islands (US)
|Greece
|Netherlands
|Netherlands Antilles
|France
|Hungary
Most popular sailing months requested
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|December 2022
|December 2022
|October 2022
|January 2023
|January 2023
|September 2022
|November 2022
|November 2022
|August 2022
|October 2022
|August 2022
|May 2023
|July 2022
|October 2022
|July 2022
Booking window: # of days between cruise booking date and sail date
|Premium
|Luxury
|River
|182
|254
|271