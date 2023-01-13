Most Popular Cruise Lines and Ships of 2022: Report Released by CruiseCompete

Now with over 1 million members, CruiseCompete just released their annual report for 2022. The CruiseTrends report is based on actual requests and transactions by users of the cruise-comparison website.

The report compiles data from 12 different categories, including the most popular cruise lines, cruise ships, cruise regions, departure ports, cabin types and more.

The categories below are based on the report and listed in order of popularity, meaning they are ranked by the total number of requests by CruiseCompete’s users.

Sponsored Links



Here are the findings of the full 2022 annual report, showing the top 5 in each category:

Most popular cruise lines

Premium Luxury River Royal Caribbean International Oceania Cruises Viking River Celebrity Cruises Azamara American Cruise Lines Norwegian Cruise Line Cunard Line American Queen Voyages Carnival Cruise Line Silversea Cruises AmaWaterways Princess Cruises Windstar Cruises Scenic

Most popular cruise ships

Premium Luxury River Oasis of the Seas Queen Mary 2 Emerald Waterways Ships Harmony of the Seas Oceania Riviera American Duchess Wonder of the Seas Oceania Marina American Queen Symphony of the Seas Azamara Pursuit American Countess Allure of the Seas Azamara Onward American Heritage

Most popular cruise regions

Premium Luxury River Caribbean Europe Europe North America Mediterranean North America Central America North America Mediterranean Europe Caribbean Asia/Far East Mediterranean South America Africa

Most popular cruise departure ports

Premium Luxury River Fort Lauderdale Miami Amsterdam Miami Barcelona Budapest Port Canaveral Southampton Paris Los Angeles Piraeus New Orleans Galveston Lisbon Basel

Most popular cruise ports of call

Premium Luxury River Nassau Kusadasi Cologne Cozumel Gustavia Budapest CocoCay Roseau Vienna Costa Maya Monte Carlo Koblenz Philipsburg San Juan Strasbourg

Most popular countries visited

Premium Luxury River Bahamas United States Germany Mexico Spain France United States Italy United States Virgin Islands (US) Greece Netherlands Netherlands Antilles France Hungary

Most popular sailing months requested

Premium Luxury River December 2022 December 2022 October 2022 January 2023 January 2023 September 2022 November 2022 November 2022 August 2022 October 2022 August 2022 May 2023 July 2022 October 2022 July 2022

Booking window: # of days between cruise booking date and sail date