Cruise Passenger Wonders Why They Lost $250 Credit After “Upgrade” to New Cabin

Planning a cruise, especially a honeymoon cruise, often involves booking early to get the perfect cabin and take advantage of any promotions. But what happens when plans change, and you decide you want a different cabin category?

A future Carnival cruise passenger recently faced this very situation and found out they would be losing their $250 OBC (onboard credit) if they went through with it.

A recent post on Reddit brought up a common–and frustrating– situation where a passenger discovered that making a cabin change themselves meant giving up valuable original booking perks.

The original poster shared their experience booking an Alaskan cruise for their 2026 honeymoon back in December 2024. Initially, they opted for an interior cabin, securing an offer that included $250 in Onboard Credit (OBC) and free drinks.

However, they later decided that a honeymoon warranted something a bit nicer and looked into “upgrading.”

The Unexpected Catch

Their attempt to switch cabins, first online and then by calling Carnival, revealed an unexpected catch. They were told that if they chose to move to the balcony cabin, they would lose their original promotional offer because the $250 OBC and free casino drinks were no longer available promotions.

They would have to pick a new, less valuable offer currently being advertised. The future passenger was willing to pay almost $1700 more for the balcony but didn’t expect to lose the perks that came with the initial booking.

“Is this normal? Is there anyway around it? And/or what would you do?” the user asked.

Why This Is Normal

First of all, yes, this is normal. What the person was trying to do was essentially rebook the cruise. And when you rebook a cruise cabin you lose the original perks and promotional deals that came with it.

However, there could be some new promotions that you can still take advantage of.

Responses from the Reddit also added some insight into this common misunderstanding. This is a standard practice when a passenger initiates a change in cabin category. As one commenter put it,

“It’s normal if you’re upgrading of your own choice, and the promotion you originally had is no longer available.”

Promotions and pricing are constantly changing in the cruise industry. Your original booking is tied to the specific offer available at the time you booked it. When you decide to change your cabin category, the cruise line treats this not just as a simple swap, but effectively as canceling your old booking and creating a new booking.

You don’t get to keep the best parts of both the old and new offers; you get the package available when you make the new booking. It kind of reminds you of the cliché of having your cake and eating it too, right?

Are There Any Alternatives?

The Carnival agent reportedly suggested two alternatives to the passenger: wait to see if Carnival sends them an upgrade offer (which might allow them to keep their original perks) or attempt to upgrade once on the ship.

However, as the original poster and others noted, waiting carries risk, especially for popular itineraries like Alaska where the best cabins like balconies tend to sell out well in advance.

The Main Takeaway

The confusing part for many is the difference between you choosing to change your cabin and the cruise line offering an upgrade.

When you decide to change your cabin category after you book, the cruise line typically sees it as canceling your first booking and starting a new one under today’s terms. Your original promotions are usually tied to that first booking and are lost.

However, if the cruise line offers you an upgrade, they often let you keep your original perks.

This rule forced the honeymooners to weigh their options: Get the balcony now and give up their valuable freebies, or keep their perks and hope for a cruise line upgrade later, which isn’t guaranteed.

The main takeaway? If you change your cabin category yourself after booking, expect it to be treated like a new reservation. You’ll get current offers, not necessarily the great deal you started with.